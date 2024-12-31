Power outage briefly affects govt websites

New Delhi Several government websites were inaccessible on the last day of 2024 due to a power outage at the National Data Centre in New Delhi that lasted close to an hour, three government officials said, adding that it was not a cybersecurity attack or breach in any way. After power was restored at the data centre, the websites slowly started coming back online in phases. (HT PHOTO)

The power outage at National Informatics Centre (NIC)’s National Data Centre in Shastri Park affected websites of multiple ministries and departments including the Press Information Bureau, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Indian Parliament, the department of telecommunications (DoT), and the ministry of information & broadcasting (MIB), the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW), the ministry of commerce and industry, and the department of economic affairs (DEA). The government’s internal email service, run by NIC, was also affected, the people said, asking not to be named.

After power was restored at the data centre, the websites slowly started coming back online in phases.

At the time of going to print, the websites of CAG, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, PIB, DoT were restored, while MIB and MoHFW remained inaccessible.

The MIB was initially inaccessible, but at around 7pm, it said, “We are launching our new website soon. Stay Tuned!”

HT reached out to MeitY, the nodal ministry for NIC, but did not get any response at the time of going to print.

An official aware of the matter said that the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is not looking at the matter since it is not a security incident like a data breach or a cyber attack.