Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Power outage briefly affects govt websites

ByAditi Agrawal
Dec 31, 2024 10:51 PM IST

After power was restored at the data centre, the websites slowly started coming back online in phases.

New Delhi Several government websites were inaccessible on the last day of 2024 due to a power outage at the National Data Centre in New Delhi that lasted close to an hour, three government officials said, adding that it was not a cybersecurity attack or breach in any way.

After power was restored at the data centre, the websites slowly started coming back online in phases. (HT PHOTO)
After power was restored at the data centre, the websites slowly started coming back online in phases. (HT PHOTO)

The power outage at National Informatics Centre (NIC)’s National Data Centre in Shastri Park affected websites of multiple ministries and departments including the Press Information Bureau, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Indian Parliament, the department of telecommunications (DoT), and the ministry of information & broadcasting (MIB), the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW), the ministry of commerce and industry, and the department of economic affairs (DEA). The government’s internal email service, run by NIC, was also affected, the people said, asking not to be named.

After power was restored at the data centre, the websites slowly started coming back online in phases.

At the time of going to print, the websites of CAG, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, PIB, DoT were restored, while MIB and MoHFW remained inaccessible.

The MIB was initially inaccessible, but at around 7pm, it said, “We are launching our new website soon. Stay Tuned!”

HT reached out to MeitY, the nodal ministry for NIC, but did not get any response at the time of going to print.

An official aware of the matter said that the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is not looking at the matter since it is not a security incident like a data breach or a cyber attack.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On