'Dharmendra Pradhan has to be sacked, non-negotiable': Rahul Gandhi after meeting students

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the ongoing NEET protests, describing him as India's "past" while calling the protesting students the country's "future" and asserting that the Prime Minister could not defeat them.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of opposition addresses a press conference over the issues of students at 10 Janpath in New Delhi (Sanchit Khanna)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to reporters, Gandhi alleged that the government machinery was being used against the protesting students but urged them to remain steadfast in their agitation.

Follow here for live updates on CJP protests

‘Not going to step back’: Rahul Gandhi

“This is the system that is attacking them. I told them inside: do not worry. No amount of strength from the entire Indian government--every single person in the government--can move you from there. Let them do whatever they want. If they want to stop or threaten you, they can try. We are not going to step back,” he said.

“They are the future of India, and no one can fight them. Narendra Modi is India's past; the past can never fight the future”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Gandhi also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to the students and reiterated their call for the immediate removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gandhi also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to the students and reiterated their call for the immediate removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Finally, the person running this system, the Prime Minister of Hindustan--who stays up late making videos and claimed yesterday that 'very good suggestions were received'--needs to understand that this is not about suggestions; the demand is for Dharmendra Pradhan's removal,” he said.

"The main person in charge must apologize to these students, as they have been beaten, attacked, and disrespected," he added.

Also Read | 'If I die of stress...': Wangchuk's confrontation with police in hospital goes viral; authorities issue clarification

What is happening at CJP protests?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to reporters, CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke welcomed activist Sonam Wangchuk's decision to end his 26-day hunger strike but said the party's protest would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned over the alleged NEET paper leak.

"Our protest will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. We are very happy and relieved that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike, as it had been over 26 days. His life is extremely precious to this country," Dipke told reporters.

Reiterating the party's position on talks with the Centre, Dipke said any negotiations would have to be held at a neutral venue and maintained that the demand for Pradhan's resignation was non-negotiable.

His remarks came after activist Sonam Wangchuk hit out at critics who questioned his decision to end the 26-day hunger strike that he had undertaken in support of students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}