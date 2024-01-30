Prakash Ambedkar's VBA inducted into Maha Vikas Aghadi ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Tuesday announced the inclusion of Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in the state-level coalition of Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and Shiv Sena (UBT). Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The representatives of VBA participated in a meeting of MVA held in Mumbai on January 30. Following discussions, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP unanimously agreed to formalise VBA's inclusion in the coalition.

"The Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena have unanimously decided to induct VBA as a political ally. We are thankful for your stand to fight against autocracy," Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole posted on X.

The decision was conveyed through a formal letter sent to Ambedkar by the leaders of the MVA.

The letter, jointly signed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, and NCP's state unit chief Jayant Patil, underscored the urgency of the current political climate.

“The country is going through a very serious situation. A country with a great democratic tradition is turning to dictatorship,” the letter read.

“People suspect that in the year 2024, if there is a different result in the country, this will probably be the last election. We know that the Maha Vikas Aghadi was established to change this situation and bring about change in the state and the country,” it added.

The leaders acknowledged Ambedkar's fight against the alleged authoritarian tendencies and expressed gratitude for his contribution to the cause.

“It is our stand that the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi should officially join the Mahavikas Aghadi,” they said.

The VBA led by Dalit leader Ambedkar, grandson of B R Ambedkar, has pockets of influence in some districts, including the Vidarbha region.

The existing constituents of the MVA have been open to joining hands with Ambedkar’s party. However, VBA's inclusion in the coalition hit a roadblock as MVA believed that Ambedkar's party was trying to punch way above its weight by demanding 12 of Maharashtra’s 48 Lok Sabha seats.