Pralhad Joshi lashes out at Rahul, Sonia Gandhi: ‘They think they’re above law'

Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday lashed out at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi over protests by the opposition party against the Enforcement Directorate probe of the National Herald case, as well as the stand-off between the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over rising prices. The minister said the Herald case had not been 'dismissed' - as some Congress leaders have said - and that the Gandhis are 'out on bail'.

He also alleged they had 'harassed prime minister Narendra Modi when he was a CM'.

"Both Sonia-Rahul Gandhi went to SC but the National Herald case was not dismissed. They are out on bail. They harassed PM Modi when he was the chief minister. Yesterday, they did not let parliament function even when we agreed to discuss the price rise issue. They think they are above the law," the union minister told news agency ANI.

Also read: 'When Modiji faced questioning for 12 hours': BJP attacks Congress as Sonia Gandhi summoned by ED

The opposition has been protesting the questioning of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. Rahul Gandhi last month was questioned cumulatively for over 50 hours and, on Thursday, Sonia Gandhi obeyed the summons too, triggering more protests in Delhi.

On Friday, as it has through this week, Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted following opposition protests over price rise and the Goods and Services Tax on daily essentials.

Also read: Congress says ‘hypocrisy zindabad’ as PM Modi tweets on Nehru, first tricolour. Here's why

The opposition leaders have been shouting slogans and carrying placards against the Modi government. This led to the adjournment of the House.

The opposition also issued a joint statement condemning the ED's summon and called it a “relentless campaign of vendetta” against political parties by the BJP-led central government.