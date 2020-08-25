e-paper
Pranab Mukherjee's health continue to remain unchanged: Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee’s health continue to remain unchanged: Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee underwent a critical brain surgery at the hospital to remove a clot after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence on August 10. He is on ventilator support since then.

india Updated: Aug 25, 2020 15:01 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former President Pranab Mukherjee had also tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the time of his admission.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee had also tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the time of his admission.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee’s health continued to remain unchanged and his vital parameteres are stable, the Army’s Research and Referral hospital said in a medical bulletin on Tuesday.

“There is no change in the medical condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He continues to be on ventilator support and his vital parameters are stable,” the hospital said in the bulletin.

Mukherjee underwent a critical brain surgery at the hospital to remove a clot after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence on August 10. He is on ventilator support since then.

He had also tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the time of his admission. He later developed a respiratory infection.

Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

