Prashant Kishor ‘dares’ Nitish to remove, arrest Bihar deputy CM Samrat Choudhary

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday dared Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to remove and arrest Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary for "getting reprieve in a 1995 murder case on the basis of a forged age certificate submitted before the Supreme Court that declared him minor, while his own 2020 election affidavit says that he was 26 years of age then".

He was let off since juveniles could not be put on trial, Kishor said.

The Deputy CM, however, termed the allegations as baseless. “The court had acquitted me in 1997-98 only. PK is trying to fight a perception battle, as he has been left with no issue. Levelling allegations is the easiest thing to do to grab headlines, especially during the election time,” he told media persons.

Stepping up his attack on the NDA leaders on the plea that there was no point targeting the Congress and the RJD, which were known for being the harbinger of corruption and faced consistent rejection in polls, Kishor, talking to media persons, said it was important for the people to see that those who promised change also got involved in the same crime-corruption nexus.

“What can be a bigger joke with the Constitution is that a murder accused is holding the position of Deputy CM and moving around with the Prime Minister, home minister and CM. He should be in jail, as the court granted him benefit as a minor, which he never was. It was no acquittal. We are producing his matric document , which shows his date of birth as June 1, 1985 (marks 268, fail), produced in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) to hoodwink the law and his EC affidavit submitted by him in 2020, which says he was 51 years of age, which means he was 26 years of age in 1995,” the Jan Suraj leader said. Kishor said that the seven persons killed in Tarapur incident (Case No. 44/1995) were all from Kushwaha community and Rakesh Kumar alias Rakesh Chandra Maurya alias Samrat Choudhary was a named accused and got reprieve due to his proximity with the then RJD government on the basis of a fabricated document.

“He was also an accused along with Lalu Prasad’s brother-in-law Sadhu Yadav in the infamous 1999 Gautam-Shilpi murder case, which had rocked the state at the peak of RJD’s jungle Raj despite being closed as a double suicide by the government later on. Samrat Choudhary should answer whether his sample was also taken. We will share further details once he clarifies if he was an accused or again tries to evade,” he added.

Shilpi Jain and Gautam Singh were found dead, in 1999, inside a car in a semi-nude state, triggering shock waves across Patna.

The vehicle was parked close to the house of Sadhu Yadav, a brother of Rabri Devi, the then Chief Minister of the state. Following an outcry, the case was handed over to the CBI, which filed a closure report a few years later, declaring the deaths to be a case of suicide.

Kishor said that it was unfortunate that the CM, who often talked about never compromising with 3-Cs (Crime, Corruption and Communalism), had given a go-bye to all three by continuing with colleagues involved in murder and corruption. “If the CM does not take action, we will meet the Governor for his intervention, as Samrat Choudhary should be in jail for the crime he committed and forging documents. Even BJP leader late Sushil Modi had raised Samrat Choudhary’s involvement and closure of the murder case due to the clout of Lalu Prasad ,” he added.