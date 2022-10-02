Prashant Kishor embarks on yatra for ‘new Bihar’

Pollster Prashant Kishor flaunted his election management skills on Sunday and pitched for a “new political system” to create a “better Bihar” as he started his ambitious foot march that will cover 3,500km of the state in the next 18 months.

Addressing not more than 5,000 people at the gate of the Gandhi ashram associated with Mahatma Gandhi’s Champaran satyagraha, Kishor kept alive the possibility of a new political party, and categorically denied seeking votes, but said he is only looking for “the right leader” who can develop his or her respective areas.

“Between 2011 and 2021, I fought 11 elections. Except Uttar Pradesh, won all polls. People think Prashant Kishor can make anyone win. But I am launching the yatra not to seek votes but to find the right people. I will make the person fight so well that others will fail. If I have come to win, I will ensure victory,” said Kishor.

Kishor announced he is “not forming a party,” but added: “If I do, it will not be Prashant Kishor’s party. It would be a party of all.”

Kishor, backed by the full might of political advocacy group I-PAC, promised to cover 3,500km on foot and not go home till he finishes the yatra. “Prashant Kishor doesn’t have the power to change your lives. But our combined effort will change the situation. I will select people who understand issues and have capabilities. We will cover the entire state, all blocks in this padyatra,” Kishor said.

He rallied followers of Jaiprakash Narayan, religious representatives, several local achievers and a larger number of people from the extreme backward communities, the crucial vote bank Kishor aims to tap to create a sizeable support base.

Kishor argued about the economic weakness of Bihar and tried to show that all regimes so far couldn’t lift the state’s fortunes. “So the next time, you should vote for people you have chosen. People who will give you a better life and provide livelihood in Bihar for whole year, so that the local workforce can live and work here,” he said.

