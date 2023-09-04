Prashant Kishor on ‘One Nation, One Election’: ‘If done with right intention…’

Election strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Monday backed the Centre's ‘One Nation, One Election’ move, saying if" done with right intentions along with a transition phase of 4-5 years, then it is in interest of the country".



In a video shared by ANI, Kishor recalled how simultaneous elections were held in the country for 18 years since Independence until 1967. He also cited reasons what could work in favour of holding Lok Sabha and state assembly elections at the same time.



“In a country as large as India, around 25% of the country votes every year. So, the people running the Govt remain busy in this circle of election. If this is limited to 1-2 times, it will be better. This will cut down expenses and people will have to take a decision only once”, Kishor, who launched his own organisation ‘Jan Suraj’ last year.



“If you attempt an overnight transition, there will be issues. The Govt is perhaps bringing a Bill. Let it come. If the Govt has good intentions, then it should happen and it will be good for the country...But it depends on the intentions with which the Govt is bringing it”, Kishor, who worked as election strategist for BJP, JDU-RJD Mahagathbandhan, YSRCP in 2019 to name a few, said. Political strategist-activist Prashant Kishor (PTI File)(HT_PRINT)

Kishor's support for the ‘One Nation, One Election’ move comes at a time when several opposition parties including the Congress are opposing the government's idea of holding simultaneous elections.



ALSO READ: ‘Lot could be saved’: Anurag Thakur on benefits of imposing one nation, one poll



‘Attack on Indian Union and all states’



Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, hit out at the ‘One Nation, One Election’ move, calling it an attack on the Indian union and all its states. His Congress colleague and party's leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury refused to join the panel set up by the law ministry under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind.

"I have no hesitation whatsoever in declining to serve on the committee whose terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions. It is, I am afraid, a total eyewash," Adhir Ranjan wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail