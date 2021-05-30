'Another typical masterstroke': Prashant Kishor on government's offer of support to children

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday tore into the Centre’s offer of support to children who have lost their parents to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and blamed the government for its 'catastrophic mishandling' of the pandemic.

Criticising the Centre's move to aid children by offering free education and stipend on turning 18, Kishor said they should receive the support now and not when they are adults. He added that the move to offer free education to children is already a right enshrined in the Constitution.

"Another typical #MasterStroke by #ModiSarkar this time redefining EMPATHY and CARE for children ravaged by #Covid and its catastrophic mishandling," Kishor said, responding to a tweet shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Instead of receiving much needed support NOW, the children should feel POSITIVE about a PROMISE of stipend when they turn 18. Be grateful to #PMCares for PROMISE of free education; a RIGHT guaranteed by the Constitution/RTE,” he also tweeted.

Continuing with his scathing attack, Kishor also pointed to the shortage of hospital beds and oxygen last month at the peak of Covid-19 second wave in the country. "Thank @PMOIndia for ASSURANCE to be enrolled in Ayushman Bharat that supposedly covers healthcare needs of 50Cr Indians but only FAILED to provide bed/oxygen when needed,” he said.

The poll strategist was reacting to a tweet posted by PM Modi stating that several children who lost their parents to Covid-19 will be cared for by the government. "PM-CARES for Children will ensure education & other assistance to children," PM said in the tweet, sharing the government's statement.

According to the statement, these measures are meant “to help families maintain a good standard of living". The Centre has also liberalised and enhanced existing schemes to cover families of contractual and casual workers. Under the relief initiative, the government is extending the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) scheme, meant for employment-related deaths, to those who died due to Covid-19.

Additionally, the dependent family members of the deceased will be entitled to pension benefits, which would be 90% of the average daily wage drawn by the employee as per the existing norms.

Earlier this month, the election strategist jabbed the government, saying its attempt to push "falsehood" and "propaganda" in the name of spreading positivity is "disgusting". "In the face of a grieving nation and tragedies unfolding all around us, the continued attempt to push FALSEHOOD and PROPAGANDA in the name of spreading POSITIVITY is disgusting! For being positive we don’t have to become blind propagandist of the Govt," he tweeted.

