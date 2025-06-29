Prashant Kishor slams PM Narendra Modi's Siwan visit: ‘Bihar not going to fall for hoax’

Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) Founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his visit to Siwan, accusing him of ignoring key issues like unemployment and student migration in Bihar. Jan Suraaj is led by Prashant Kishor and is in fray for Bihar polls.(PTI)

Speaking to the media during his 'Bihar Badlav' rally in Siwan, Kishor said, "Did Modi ji speak about how to stop migration of students in Siwan? Modi ji should talk about when people will get employment in Bihar."

"Modi Ji came down from his helicopter, spoke about four things, and left. The people of Bihar are no longer going to fall for that hoax," he added.

On June 20, PM Modi visited Siwan, where he flagged off a state-of-the-art locomotive built at the Marhowra Plant, for export to the Republic of Guinea, under the 'Make in India' initiative.

The plant became the first to manufacture an export locomotive. They are equipped with high-horsepower engines, advanced AC propulsion systems, microprocessor-based control systems, and ergonomic cab designs, incorporating technologies like regenerative braking.

PM Modi also flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Patliputra and Gorakhpur via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah on Friday.

During his visit, PM Modi criticised opposition parties in Bihar for the slow progress of the state during their tenure. He said that the Congress and RJD supported Gundaraj and corruption.

"RJD and Congress are against Bihar and investments. They can never make a place in the heart of Biharis," the Prime Minister said.

Intensifying his criticism of the INDIA bloc allies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the RJD and Congress of undermining the self-respect of the people of Bihar, "My Bihari brothers and sisters show their mettle by working even in the most difficult situations. They never compromise with his self-respect. But the people with the Panja (Congress) and the lantern (RJD) together have greatly hurt Bihar's self-respect."

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held later this year, in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet announced the exact dates.

While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seeks to retain power, the INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD and Congress, aims to oust it. Jan Suraaj, led by Prashant Kishor, is also seeking the people's mandate.