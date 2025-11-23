Prashant Kishor's JSP dissolves all organisational units after Bihar poll debacle

The decision was taken at the party’s national council meeting in Patna, chaired by state president Manoj Bharti, in which Prashant Kishor was also present, he said.
“The party has assigned its senior leaders the responsibility of all 12 divisions of the state, where they will rebuild an effective and active organisational structure. This team of party leaders will hold extensive discussions to identify the reasons for the defeat and submit a report regarding leaders guilty of indiscipline or internal betrayal,” the statement said.