Prashant Kishor's JSP dissolves all organisational units after Bihar poll debacle

The decision was taken at the party’s national council meeting in Patna, chaired by state president Manoj Bharti, in which Prashant Kishor was also present.

After a disappointing performance in the recently concluded Bihar assembly elections, the Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party on Saturday dissolved all its organisational units, from the panchayat level to the state level.

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor addresses the media after his day-long silent fast, in West Champaran.(Hindustan Times)
“New units will be formed in the next one and a half months,” party spokesperson Syed Masih Uddin said in a statement.

The decision was taken at the party’s national council meeting in Patna, chaired by state president Manoj Bharti, in which Prashant Kishor was also present, he said.

“The party has assigned its senior leaders the responsibility of all 12 divisions of the state, where they will rebuild an effective and active organisational structure. This team of party leaders will hold extensive discussions to identify the reasons for the defeat and submit a report regarding leaders guilty of indiscipline or internal betrayal,” the statement said.

The Jan Suraaj Party failed to open its account in the Bihar assembly elections, with most of its candidates losing their deposits.

