Al Falah's IM links, 26 lakh for terror strikes: Big revelations in Delhi blast case

Nearly two weeks have passed since the deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort claimed at least 10 lives and left several others injured. The probe into blast that followed a massive explosives haul from Faridabad's Dauj village in Haryana, led security agencies to several individuals and entities allegedly connected to what is now being called the “white collar terror module”. An accused in the car bomb blast near Red Fort, face covered, being brought to the Patiala House Court, in New Delhi.( (Photo by HT Photo/ Hindustan Times))

The probe also brought Faridabad's Al Falah University and its owner under the scanner, as some of those involved in the Red Fort blast, including Dr Umar Un Nabi who drove the explosive-laden car, were associated with the medical college as faculty members.

In another incident linked to the white collar terror module, nine people were killed last week at the Nowgam Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir when explosives retrieved from Faridabad accidentally went off during sample collection by forensic and police officials.

Here are the key revelations from the Delhi blast case and events surrounding it:

The five doctors accused in the white collar terror module had reportedly raised a fund of ₹ 26 lakh to finance the terror strikes. HT earlier reported that Dr Muzammil Ganaie, one of the main accused in the case, told the National Investigation Agency (NIA) the group spent nearly two years procuring explosives and remote-triggering devices.

26 lakh to finance the terror strikes. HT earlier reported that Dr Muzammil Ganaie, one of the main accused in the case, told the National Investigation Agency (NIA) the group spent nearly two years procuring explosives and remote-triggering devices. So far, three doctors — including Dr Ganaie, Shaheen Shahid and Adeel Rather — have been arrested. Rather’s brother Muzaffar, suspected to be part of the network, is believed to be in Afghanistan. Authorities are also searching for Nissar ul-Hassan, who worked at Al-Falah Medical College alongside Umar, Ganaie and Shahid.

The Al Falah University reportedly had long-standing links with terror operatives. Indian Mujahideen fugitive Mirza Shadab Baig, wanted for a series of explosions in 2008, was a former student of the Faridabad-based university from where completed his B.Tech in electronics and instrumentation in 2007, PTI reported quoting sources. He also carries a reward of ₹ 1 lakh, the report said.

1 lakh, the report said. The Delhi blast has brought attention to the the missing IM operative as the investigators found fresh links between Baig and the Delhi Red Fort blast case. Senior officials have said that the link between two incidents, that unfolded nearly two decades apart, cannot be ruled out.

Al Falah University founder is facing scrutiny by the investigating authorities for money laundering. Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that he generated over ₹ 415 crore in “dishonestly” obtained funds. Probe agency said Siddiqui and the Al Falah charitable trust generated the funds as proceeds of crime by misleading students and parents with false claims of NAAC accreditation and UGC recognition.

415 crore in “dishonestly” obtained funds. Probe agency said Siddiqui and the Al Falah charitable trust generated the funds as proceeds of crime by misleading students and parents with false claims of NAAC accreditation and UGC recognition. The university also received a show-cause notice from the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions over its minority status, following a National Assessment and Accreditation Council notice on 12 November over accreditation-related claims, HT reported earlier. The university has been asked to explain why its minority status should not be withdrawn after probe linked two suspects in Red Fort blast to the institution. The commission has summoned the university registrar and the Principal Secretary of the Haryana education department for a hearing on December 4.

(With inputs from Sanjeev K Jha and Vrinda Tulsian)