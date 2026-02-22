The Election Commission authorities in Telangana have begun preparations for the upcoming special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana, scheduled to commence in April, an official statement said on Saturday. Preparations for upcoming SIR commence in Telangana

Following the directions issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Telangana chief electoral officer (CEO) C Sudarshan Reddy held a training session for the assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) on Friday to expedite the preparations.

During the training session, which was conducted online from the CEO’s office in Hyderabad, a total of 195 AEROs from Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad participated.

During the programme, the CEO and other officials provided a comprehensive guidance to the AEROs on the preparation, updating and maintenance of electoral rolls.

“Detailed instructions were issued on ensuring the inclusion of all eligible voters, deletion of ineligible names, and correction of discrepancies in voter details. Emphasis was placed on adherence to statutory procedures and timelines to maintain the integrity of the rolls,” the official statement said.

Sudarshan Reddy directed officials to complete all necessary preparatory measures well in advance to ensure the smooth and effective conduct of the upcoming SIR. He underscored that AEROs play a pivotal role in safeguarding the accuracy and purity of electoral rolls, which form the backbone of the electoral process.