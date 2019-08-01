Preparing rules to enforce HIV Act, Delhi government tells high court

india

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:41 IST

The Delhi government has informed the high court that it is in the process of preparing rules for implementation of the HIV Act and appointment of an ombudsman in the national capital.

In a status report filed last week, the Delhi government told the court that the draft rules have been submitted to the law department for approval on December 4, 2018.

“As per the suggestion, comments have been sought from department of Finance, reforms, planning and services of govt before finalising it,” the report said.

With this status report, a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Center Hari Shankar disposed of a plea which they had initiated themselves after a letter was written by an HIV patient for better facilities.

On Friday, the court was informed that the scheme of providing financial aid to the HIV patients is conditional and is being provided to persons who visit the anti-retroviral treatment centre to ensure treatment adherence; hence it is unlike a pension scheme.

The report said that the financial assistance is released on a quarterly basis through electronic fund transfer. Following this, the court disposed of the plea which had sought better facilities for the HIV positive patients.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 13:35 IST