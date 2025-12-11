President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Imphal for two-day Manipur visit

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Imphal on Thursday for a two-day visit to Manipur. She received a ceremonial guard of honour at the airport before departing for Lok Bhavan (governor’s house). President Droupadi Murmu. (X)

Murmu visited the historic Imphal Polo ground (Mapal Kangjeibung) for a match. She was due to attend a Manipur government reception and lay foundation stones and inaugurate developmental projects.

On Friday, she will pay tribute to Manipur’s women freedom fighters and travel to the Senapati district, where she is scheduled to address a public gathering and launch development initiatives.

Nupi Lal marking two women-led uprisings in 1904 and 1939 against British colonial rule is commemorated annually on December 12.

In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Manipur for the first time since ethnic violence broke out in the state in 2023. The Meitei and the Kuki-Zo communities have shut each other out from areas dominated by them since clashes began in May 2023 and left at least 260 people dead and displaced 60,000.

The clashes first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities. They later involved almost every community in the state, prompting the dismissal of the state government in February this year and the imposition of President’s Rule. Violence continued sporadically despite the deployment of thousands of security personnel.