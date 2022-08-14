Home / India News / Droupadi Murmu address highlights: Gender inequalities reducing in India, says President

President Droupadi Murmu address highlights: This was the maiden Independence Day eve speech of the new President, who assumed the country's highest office on July 25.
President Droupadi Murmu. 
Updated on Aug 14, 2022 08:11 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
President Droupadi Murmu address highlights: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday addressed the nation on the eve of the 75th Independence Day.

Beginning her address, Murmu said that on August 15, 1947, India cut the shackles of colonial rule. “While celebrating the anniversary of that auspicious day, we salute all the freedom fighters,” she said.

Expressing her thoughts on the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, President Murmu said that Indian tricolours are fluttering in every nook and corner of the country.

She also lauded India's fight against the Covid pandemic by saying that the country's achievements in combating the pandemic had been better than many developed nations.

 

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 14, 2022 08:01 PM IST

    Full text of President Murmu's maiden I-Day eve address

    Here is the link to President Droupadi Murmu's address on the eve of the Independence Day. 

  • Aug 14, 2022 07:21 PM IST

    Gender inequalities reducing in India: Murmu

    President Droupadi Murmu pointed out that gender inequalities are reducing in India and women are breaking many glass ceilings. 

  • Aug 14, 2022 07:17 PM IST

    India's achievements in combating Covid better than many developed nations: President Murmu

    President Droupadi Murmu told Indian citizens on Sunday that the country's achievements in combating the Covid pandemic have been better than many developed countries. 

  • Aug 14, 2022 07:14 PM IST

    Watch LIVE speech of President Murmu here

  • Aug 14, 2022 07:12 PM IST

    The Indian tricolours are fluttering in every nook and corner of the country: Droupadi Murmu

    President Murmu expressed her thoughts on the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and said the Indian tricolours are fluttering in every nook and corner of the country.

  • Aug 14, 2022 07:09 PM IST

    On 15 Aug 1947, we cut shackles of colonial rule, says President

    President Droupadi Murmu said on Sunday that on August 15, 1947, India cut the shackles of colonial rule. 

  • Aug 14, 2022 07:02 PM IST

    President Murmu addresses the nation on eve of Independence Day

    President Droupadi Murmu is currently addressing the nation on the eve on Independence Day. 

  • Aug 14, 2022 06:52 PM IST

    Watch LIVE speech of President Murmu here 

    You can watch the LIVE speech above. You can also watch it on the President of India's official YouTube channel or that of All India Radio (AIR).

  • Aug 14, 2022 06:40 PM IST

    President Droupadi Murmu to address nation shortly

    President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation at 7pm in what will be her maiden Independenc. She assumed the country's highest office on July 25.

droupadi murmu independence day

