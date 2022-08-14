Droupadi Murmu address highlights: Gender inequalities reducing in India, says President

Beginning her address, Murmu said that on August 15, 1947, India cut the shackles of colonial rule. “While celebrating the anniversary of that auspicious day, we salute all the freedom fighters,” she said.
Expressing her thoughts on the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, President Murmu said that Indian tricolours are fluttering in every nook and corner of the country.
She also lauded India's fight against the Covid pandemic by saying that the country's achievements in combating the pandemic had been better than many developed nations.
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 14, 2022 08:01 PM IST
Full text of President Murmu's maiden I-Day eve address
President Droupadi Murmu pointed out that gender inequalities are reducing in India and women are breaking many glass ceilings.
Aug 14, 2022 07:17 PM IST
India's achievements in combating Covid better than many developed nations: President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu told Indian citizens on Sunday that the country's achievements in combating the Covid pandemic have been better than many developed countries.
Aug 14, 2022 07:14 PM IST
Watch LIVE speech of President Murmu here
Aug 14, 2022 07:12 PM IST
The Indian tricolours are fluttering in every nook and corner of the country: Droupadi Murmu
President Murmu expressed her thoughts on the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and said the Indian tricolours are fluttering in every nook and corner of the country.
Aug 14, 2022 07:09 PM IST
On 15 Aug 1947, we cut shackles of colonial rule, says President
15 अगस्त 1947 के दिन हमने औपनिवेशिक शासन की बेड़ियों को काट दिया था। उस शुभ-दिवस की वर्षगांठ मनाते हुए हम लोग सभी स्वाधीनता सेनानियों को सादर नमन करते हैं। उन्होंने अपना सर्वस्व बलिदान कर दिया ताकि हम सब एक स्वाधीन भारत में सांस ले सकें। pic.twitter.com/gYlEIStyhs
In December 2021, the Lok Sabha passed the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020, to regulate assisted reproductive technology services, and sperm and egg banks that have mushroomed across the country.
“If India which got independence at the same time as Pakistan and if New Delhi can take a firm stand and make their foreign policy as per the need of its people then who are they (Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif government) who are towing the line,” Imran Khan said at the gathering, a video of which was shared by several media outlets.
“The idea is to highlight the stories of the tribals who participated in the freedom movement and fought for other rights,” an official said, requesting anonymity. “Everyone knows about Gandhi and Nehru, but these are the unsung heroes whose stories need to be told.”
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, Mohan Bhagwat, said on Sunday that India is looked upon as a shining example for dealing with diversity, especially when contradictions are rife across the globe
Switch Mobility Ltd’s “new technologically advanced” electric buses are a part of the 300-strong electric bus order and would be inducted into the fleet of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).
Poised to take over as the 49th Chief Justice of India on August 27, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit has said that the Supreme Court must take the lead in reducing pendency of cases “at the earliest” by staving off new cases at all levels due to the ones awaiting decisions at the top court.
During the inspection, the central team found lapses in the implementation of the scheme. Some of them included the construction of food grain drying platforms in the villages and staggered trenches in the forest areas, which are not permitted as per the guidelines of the scheme, the letter stated.
Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad submitted a fresh complaint against Jaleel to the Thiruvananthapuram police commissioner on Sunday, seeking strict against him. Three complaints were already filed against Jaleel in Kerala (two) and Delhi (one), respectively, on Saturday.
Saravanan, who had quit DMK to join the BJP just a year ago, met Rajan on Saturday midnight following which he told reporters that he was mentally disturbed over the incident. He added that he was not at peace being in the BJP indulging in religious politics.