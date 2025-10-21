President Droupadi Murmu to offer prayers at Sabarimala hill shrine on Wednesday

Kochi: President Droupadi Murmu will offer prayers at the Sabarimala temple and unveil a bust of former president KR Narayanan at the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram as part of her four-day visit to Kerala beginning on Tuesday. President Droupadi Murmu. (File Photo)

The President is expected to touch down in a special Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft at the IAF’s Forward Base Support Unit enclave at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport on Tuesday evening. Kerala governor Rajendra Arlekar and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will welcome her at the airport. She will proceed to the Raj Bhavan and spend the night there.

On Wednesday, President Murmu is expected to fly by an IAF chopper from Thiruvananthapuram to Nilackal, the base camp of Sabarimala, arriving around 11 am. According to a top Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) official, she will proceed to the Pampa Ganapathy Temple from where she will collect the traditional ‘irumudikettu’ (a pouch containing sacred offerings for Lord Ayyappa) as part of the pilgrimage.

A convoy of five four-wheel vehicles along with an ambulance will carry the President uphill along the Swamy Ayyappan road.

TDB president PS Prasanth said that all arrangements have been made as per the National Security Guard (NSG) protocols for the President’s visit to the hill shrine.

“Temple traditions as well as NSG protocols will be followed as part of the President’s visit. There will be high security arrangements, so naturally there will be some restrictions as well (for other pilgrims),” he told local media.

This will be President Murmu’s first visit to Sabarimala. In the past, Presidents like VV Giri have offered prayers at the temple dedicated to Ayyappa.

On Thursday, the President will unveil the bust of former President KR Narayanan at the Raj Bhavan and later inaugurate the ‘mahasamadhi’ centenary of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru at the Sivagiri Madhom in Varkala.

The President will also inaugurate the valedictory function of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of St Thomas College, one of the oldest colleges in Kerala, in Pala.

On Friday, she will throw open the centenary celebrations of St Teresa’s College in Ernakulam. The same day, she will depart for Delhi by an IAF flight.