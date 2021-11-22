President Kovind confers Shaurya Chakra posthumously on armed personnel

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday conferred Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) on personnel of the armed forces at a ceremony in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President, who is the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, conferred the award on Lance Naik Sandeep Singh of 4 Para (Special Forces) for killing a foreign terrorist and injuring two others in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018. His wife Gurpreet Kaur received the award.

The gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to duty. Shaurya Chakra is the country’s third highest peacetime gallantry award after Ashok Chakra and Kirti Chakra.

Jammu and Kashmir SPO Ashiq Hussain Malik was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra posthumously for showing highest degree of courage leading to the elimination of four heavily armed terrorists during an operation in Anantnag in 2018. His parents Maqbool Malik and Shahzado Bano received the award.

J&K Police sub-inspector Imran Hussain Tak, who killed a top terrorist commander and arrested another despite sustaining bullet injuries in Srinagar in 2017, also received the award posthumously. His wife Gulnaz Akhtar received the award from the President.

Sepoy Hari Singh of 55th Rashtriya Rifles was accorded Shaurya Chakra posthumously for killing a terrorist and injuring another in Pulwama, J&K, in 2019. His wife Radha Bai received the award.

Shweta Kumari, the widow of Sepoy Brajesh Kumar of Punjab Regiment of the Indian Army, received the award on Kumar’s behalf for killing an A++ category terrorist during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018.

(With agency inputs)

