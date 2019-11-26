Live: Constitution of India highlights both rights and duties of citizens, says PM Modi

india

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 12:06 IST

A joint session of Parliament is being held on Tuesday to commemorate the Constitution Day.

The government is celebrating ‘Constitution Day’ or ‘Samvidhan Diwas’ in the Central Hall of Parliament to mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

The joint session began with an address by the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla followed by PM Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

However, the Congress and some other opposition parties have boycotted the Parliament session to protest against the swearing-in of BJP-led Maharashtra government.

Here are the highlights:

- Our Constitution is the origin and ideal of our democracy: President.

- President Kovind says, “ We are celebrating the Constitution Day for the first time in the central hall of Parliament.”

-- PM Kovind begins his address to the joint session of Parliament.

- The President inaugurated a digital exhibition through video conferencing and later released a commemorative stamp.

- Let us strive for excellence in the discharge of our duties: Vice President. Says, “We must be determined to defend our independence with the last drop of our blood”.

- Vice President suggests that fundamental duties must be included in the curriculum.

- Vice President raises the issue of discrimination against women; says we must respect our mother language. He adds, we must develop all Indian languages, says we must not settle for mediocrity and strive for excellence.

-It is time to focus on our rich human resources, we must protect our natural resources: Vice President

- Our goal is to transform our nation, we should be thinking about the individual. We have to forward looking : Vice President

-Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu addressing the joint session.

-It should be our effort to emphasise on duties in our interactions with people: PM to lawmakers on Constitution Day.

- Following traffic rules is an example of citizens carrying out their duties, says PM Modi

- PM Modi says, “The Constitution of India highlights both rights and duties of citizens. This is a special aspect of our Constitution. Let us think about how we can fulfil the duties mentioned in our Constitution.”

- We cannot safeguard our rights without fulfilling our responsibilities: PM Modi

- Two mantras of Constitution are ‘dignity for Indians’ and ‘unity for India’: PM Modi

- India has strengthened and empowered its democracy in last 70 years: PM Modi in Central Hall on Constitution Day

- In a way, our Constitution is the most secular in the world, says PM Modi.

- PM says Parliament was a ‘maha kumbh’ of knowledge. Says , Today is a historic day. 70 years ago, we adopted our great Constitution.

-PM Modi pays tribute to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

-PM Modi addressing joint session of Parliament.

-Opposition leaders reading out articles of Constitution in front of Ambedkar statue in Parliament House complex. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is the first to read the articles.

- We must remember that along with fundamental rights, the Constitution has also given us fundamental duties. Where we have freedom through our fundamental rights, it has been balanced by the fundamental duties.

- ‘In the past 70 years, the Constitution has played a distinctive role in the development of the country’: LS Speaker.

-Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressing the joint sitting of Parliament.

-Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has arrived at the Parliament. Opposition parties will boycott President Ram Nath Kovind’s address at the joint sitting of Parliament today, and will hold a protest in front of the Ambedkar Statue in Parliament.

- President Kovind has arrived to address the joint session of Parliament.