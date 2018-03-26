President Kovind praises Centre and UP govt for developing Varanasi

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday praised the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government for their efforts in rapidly developing the temple town, saying it is moving towards becoming a 21st century smart city.

The President was in Varanasi to lay foundation stone of two important road projects worth Rs 3,473 crore, including the four laning of NH-7 and construction of Varanasi Ring Road Phase -2 (Bypass road).

Addressing the gathering here, Kovind praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for carrying out development works in the holy city.

The President distributed appointment letters to 10 youths,who were selected during a job fair organised by the Vyavasaik Shiksha Evam Kaushal Vikas Vibhag of the state government. He also visited the stalls of various companies that recently held training and recruitment drive here.

He received the first copy of the Sanskrit translation of book 'Charaiveti-Charaiveti’ written by UP Governor Ram Naik.