IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / President Kovind says Indian armed forces 'adequately mobilised' to thwart any bid to undermine national security
"Our national interest will be protected at all costs," the President declared in his address to the nation on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day.(ANI Photo)
"Our national interest will be protected at all costs," the President declared in his address to the nation on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day.(ANI Photo)
india news

President Kovind says Indian armed forces 'adequately mobilised' to thwart any bid to undermine national security

President Ram Nath Kovind's remarks came amid the nearly nine-month-long military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:57 PM IST

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday asserted that the country's armed forces are "adequately mobilised" in a "well-coordinated" move to thwart any attempt to undermine national security, and recalled how its valiant soldiers foiled the "expansionist" plans by China in Ladakh last year.

"Our national interest will be protected at all costs," the President declared in his address to the nation on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day during which he also said every Indian saluted the farmers and sought to allay their fears over the three contentious farm laws.

Kovind's remarks came amid the nearly nine-month-long military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh and the deadlock between the Centre and the farmer unions over the farm laws enacted in September.

"The path of reform at the initial stages may cause misapprehensions but the government is singularly devoted to the farmers' welfare," he said, as the protests by the farmer unions demanding repeal of the three laws continues at border points in Delhi.

On the country's efforts to fight Covid-19, the President said an effective response to the pandemic would not have been possible without the Constitutional value of 'Fraternity' among the people of the country. He also took pride in the fact that India was called as "pharmacy of the world" for supplying medicines to several countries to alleviate the sufferings across the globe.

He felt that after about a year of this "unforeseen ordeal", India today stands "not despondent but confident."

Also, he said the slowdown has turned out to be transitory as the economy has regained its dynamism.

Kovind urged people to utilise the "lifeline" provided by the Covid-19 vaccine and get inoculated as per guidelines. "Your health opens the way for your advancement."

Paying tributes to the 20 Indian soldiers who laid down their lives at Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh last June during clashes with the Chinese troops, the President said the past year "was a time of adversity, and it came from many fronts."

"We faced an expansionist move on our borders, but our valiant soldiers foiled it. To achieve this objective, 20 of them had to lay down their lives."

Kovind said the nation shall remain grateful to those brave soldiers.

"Though we reiterate our commitment to peace, our defence forces - Army, Air Force and Navy - are adequately mobilised in a well-coordinated move to thwart any attempt to undermine our security. Our national interest will be protected at all costs. We have also ensured a widespread understanding in the international community of India's firm and principled stand," the President said.

He said adversity often plays the role of a great teacher and makes people stronger and more confident. With that confidence, India has taken great strides in several sectors.

"Economic reforms have continued apace and have been supplemented by long-pending reforms in the areas of labour and agriculture through legislation," he added.

Paying tributes to the farmers, the President said every Indian salutes our farmers who have made our vast and populous country self-reliant in food-grains and dairy products.

He said that despite adversities of nature, numerous other challenges and the Covid-19 pandemic the farmers sustained the agricultural production.

"A grateful nation is fully committed to the welfare of our farmers."

The President said that like hardworking farmers ensure food security for the country, the brave soldiers of the armed forces ensure security of our national boundaries amid severest conditions.

"From the freezing cold at Siachen and Galwan valley in Ladakh with temperatures as low as minus 50 to 60 degree Celsius to the scorching heat in Jaisalmer with temperatures as high as 50 degree Celsius - on land, in the skies and at the vast coastal areas - our warriors are vigilant every moment. Every citizen feels proud about the bravery, patriotism and the spirit of sacrifice among our soldiers," he said.

He also spoke about the scientist community saying that by their contribution to food security, national security, protection against disease and disasters and to different areas of development they have strengthened the national endeavours.

"From space to the farms, from educational institutions to hospitals, the community of scientists has enriched our life and work. Our scientists have been working day and night for decoding the Coronavirus and they have succeeded in developing the vaccine in record time. With this accomplishment, our scientists have added a glorious chapter of contribution to the well-being of humanity."

He said that the scientists, along with doctors, administrators and people from other walks of life, have made major contribution in containing the virus and keeping the fatality rate lower in our country, compared to that in developed countries.

"The net outcome of all these efforts is before us."

The President said a self-reliant India has manufactured its own vaccine for Covid-19, and is now undertaking a mass vaccination drive, which will be the largest exercise of its kind in history.

He said the administration and health services are working with full readiness to make this exercise a success.

"I am sure that this love for humanity and the spirit of sacrifice will take us to great heights. He said let us look at 2020 as a year of learning."

Kovind also said India is moving ahead and taking its rightful place in the world.

"During the recent years, its arc of influence has been expanding and encompassing the larger part of the world. The manner in which India got overwhelming support of the international community for its entry as non-permanent member in the Security Council this year is indicative of that influence."

He said the engagement with world leaders has enhanced manifold and India, with its vibrant democracy, has rightfully earned its respect as a responsible and trustworthy nation.

He said the call of ‘Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’, or ‘Self-reliant India Mission’ given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was for converting a crisis into an opportunity and is in line with the aspiration to shape a new India by the year 2022 when our country turns 75.

"This will be a significant milestone in the journey of the nation as we are determined to achieve major goals: from providing pucca houses with basic facilities for every family to doubling the income of farmers. In order to build an inclusive society of new India, we are giving special emphasis on education, health, nutrition, upliftment of the under-privileged and welfare of women," he added.

Recalling the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi for making all efforts to wipe tears from every eye, the President asked people to remember Constitutional mantras -- Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity -- and added that equality is the watchword for the great project of the Republic.

"Social equality warrants dignity for each one of us, villagers, women, weaker sections of our society, namely, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Divyang-jan and the elderly people. Economic equality entails equal opportunity for all and handholding for the downtrodden."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
president ram nath kovind republic day president of india
app
Close
e-paper
Representative Photo(PTI )
Representative Photo(PTI )
india news

Republic Day 2021: Govt announces gallantry award winners. Full list here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:07 PM IST
The wartime Chakra series awards include highest Paramvir Chakra, Mahavir Chakra and Vir Chakra. The peacetime highest gallantry awards include Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses to the nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses to the nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
india news

'India foiled expansionist move in Ladakh': President's veiled dig at China 

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:58 PM IST
The President said that soldiers of the armed forces ensure security of our national boundaries amid severest conditions including in Galwan Valley and Siachen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Our national interest will be protected at all costs," the President declared in his address to the nation on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day.(ANI Photo)
"Our national interest will be protected at all costs," the President declared in his address to the nation on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day.(ANI Photo)
india news

President Kovind says Indian armed forces 'adequately mobilised'

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:57 PM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind's remarks came amid the nearly nine-month-long military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ITBP personnel during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi. (ANI)
ITBP personnel during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi. (ANI)
india news

Attending Republic Day ceremony in Delhi compulsory, Govt tells officers

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:57 PM IST
  • In a letter sent to all government ministries and departments Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba warned "that serious view would be taken" against those who fail to attend the ceremony despite invitations
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 vaccination at a government hospital.(AP)
Covid-19 vaccination at a government hospital.(AP)
india news

Odisha meets over 92% of Covid-19 vaccination target, leads among all states

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:54 PM IST
  • Of the 1.92 lakh beneficiaries that were to be vaccinated till January 25, the state has covered 1.77 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday.(Photo: INCIndia/ Twitter)
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday.(Photo: INCIndia/ Twitter)
india news

Republic Day 2021: Tarun Gogoi, Ram Vilas Paswan among 10 Padma Bhushan awardees

Written by Prashasti Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Prominent Shia preacher and scholar Shri Kalbe Sadiq was the third person to have received the award posthumously this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A security personnel keeps vigil at Rajpath on the eve of the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi.(PTI)
A security personnel keeps vigil at Rajpath on the eve of the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news

Senior officers must attend R-Day event at Rajpath or face action: Govt

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:48 PM IST
"You may suitably advise all officers of your ministry/ department, who are invited to the Republic day ceremony at Rajpath, to attend the function," the letter by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses to the nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses to the nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
india news

Full text: President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech on eve of 72nd Republic Day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:44 PM IST
Here’s the full text of President Kovind’s speech
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with a woman at the 'Farmers Convention' at Vangal Marigoundan Palayam, during his election campaign for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, in Karur, (PTI)
Karur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with a woman at the 'Farmers Convention' at Vangal Marigoundan Palayam, during his election campaign for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, in Karur, (PTI)
india news

Rahul Gandhi wraps up Tamil Nadu campaign; attacks AIADMK, BJP

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:30 PM IST
  • “The chief minister is corrupt so he’s being controlled by the prime minister,” said Gandhi during his roadshow in Karur district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CEO of Zoho Corporation Sridhar Vembu(Image via Twitter)
CEO of Zoho Corporation Sridhar Vembu(Image via Twitter)
india news

Wrestler Virender Singh, Zoho founder, Bombay Jayashri among Padma Shri awardees

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:25 PM IST
Industrialists conferred with Padma Shri include Rajnikant Devidas Shroff (UPL Ltd); Rajni Bector (Mrs Bector’s Food Company); P Subramanian (Shanthi Gears) and Sridhar Vembu (Zoho).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The man allegedly attacked the girl after she turned down his marriage proposal (Representational Photo)
The man allegedly attacked the girl after she turned down his marriage proposal (Representational Photo)
india news

Man attacks 16-year-old girl with knife, held at Varanasi airport

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:11 PM IST
  • Police arrested the 32-year-od man from the airport while he was waiting to catch a fight for Dubai
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020. A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump's attempts to ban TikTok, the latest legal defeat for the administration as it tries to wrest the popular app from its Chinese owners. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)(AP)
FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020. A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump's attempts to ban TikTok, the latest legal defeat for the administration as it tries to wrest the popular app from its Chinese owners. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)(AP)
india news

Government says ban on Chinese mobile apps, including Tiktok, would continue

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:09 PM IST
"We are evaluating the notice and will respond to it as appropriate. TikTok was among the first companies to comply with the Government of India directive issued on June 29, 2020," a Tiktok spokesperson said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan.(CPS Global)
File photo of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan.(CPS Global)
india news

All you need to know about Padma Vibhushan awardee Maulana Wahiduddin Khan

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:00 PM IST
Maulana Wahiduddin Khan has been given Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, for his exceptional contribution in the field of spiritualism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's recovery rate has touched 96.59 per cent. In picture: Covid-19 vaccination at a government Hospital in Hyderabad, India.(AP)
India's recovery rate has touched 96.59 per cent. In picture: Covid-19 vaccination at a government Hospital in Hyderabad, India.(AP)
india news

Centre asks states to act against those spreading rumours about Covid vaccines

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:51 PM IST
  • Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said that states must check the spread rumours, and direct all the concerned authorities to take appropriate measures to counter false information about Covid-19 vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Colonel Santosh Babu(File Photo)
Colonel Santosh Babu(File Photo)
india news

Maha Vir Chakra for Galwan braveheart Col Santosh Babu, Vir Chakra for 5 others

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:41 PM IST
  • The Maha Vir Chara and the Vir Chara are India's second and third highest wartime gallantry award.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP