President Kovind to launch housing units for economically weaker sections in Gujarat today

President Ram Nath Kovind will on Friday inaugurate a housing scheme project for the economically weaker section (EWS) of the society in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement has said. President Kovind will also visit Shree Chitrakutdham, the ashram of Morari Babu, at Talgajarda in Bhavnagar district of the state, the statement added.

President Kovind will reach Bhavnagar city and then leave for Talgajarda, the native village of religious preacher Morari Bapu. He will also visit Morari Bapu's Ashram - Chitrakutdham - located near Mahuva town of Bhavnagar district, the Gujarat government said in a release, according to news agency PTI.

In the evening, President Kovind will return to Bhavnagar city, where he will take part in a public event of handing more than 1,088 houses built for the economically weaker sections under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, it said.

The President arrived in Gujarat on Thursday as part of his three-day visit to the state. Kovind interacted with Gujarat high court's Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and other judges at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar over high tea in the evening after his arrival in the state in the afternoon. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, chief minister Bhupendra Patel and Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju were also present during the courtesy meeting, a Raj Bhavan release said.

Kovind will stay overnight at Bhavnagar and leave for New Delhi on Saturday morning.