President Kovind to visit Gujarat, launch housing units for economically weaker sections

President Ram Nath Kovind&nbsp;(File Photo / HT)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 06:11 AM IST
Reported by Joydeep Bose | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a three-day visit to Gujarat on Thursday. According to a press release issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President of India will visit Gujarat on October 28 and will be there till October 30. The PTI news agency, citing a state government spokesperson, said that Kovind will be interacting with judges of the Gujarat high court over “high tea” at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar this evening.

President Kovind will be inaugurating a housing scheme project for the economically weaker section (EWS) of the society in the Bhavnagar district on October 29, according to his office. 

As per reports, the President will later leave for Ahmedabad airport to fly to Mahuva on a private helicopter. There, spiritual leader Morari Bapu will remain present to receive the President at the helipad around 11:45am. According to the Rashtrapati Bhavan release, President Kovind will then visit Shree Chitrakutdham, the ashram of Morari Babu at Talgajarda in the Bhavnagar district.

President Kovind is also expected to inaugurate more than 1,000 affordable housing units for the economically weaker sections in the presence of Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani. Five families will receive the keys for their affordable housing units from the President himself.

Earlier this week, President Kovind had congratulated newly appointed ambassadors of four nations at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in the first such event held in physical mode after the Covid-19 pandemic. The President accepted credentials from ambassadors of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the Republic of Slovenia, Israel, and the Arab Republic of Egypt in Ashok Hall, Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. An official release informed that the President also conveyed his personal regards to the leaderships of the countries through the ambassadors.

Thursday, October 28, 2021
