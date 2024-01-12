close_game
President Murmu invited to attend Ram temple consecration ceremony, says VHP

PTI |
Jan 12, 2024 10:54 PM IST

The VHP also posted a picture of President Murmu receiving the invitation from the delegation.

A delegation representing the Ram Temple Trust on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu and formally invited her to attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

The delegation comprised Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Ram Lal and Ram temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra.

"Today, Her Excellency the President of India, Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji, was invited for the consecration ceremony at Shri Ram Temple on January 22,” VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in a post on X.

He also posted a picture of President Murmu receiving the invitation from the delegation.

"She expressed immense joy on this and said that she will soon decide the time to come and visit Ayodhya," Bansal added.

Get Latest India News and Earthquake Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
