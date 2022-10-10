President Murmu, PM Modi lead condolences on Mulayam Singh Yadav’s demise

Samajwadi party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82 years at Gurugram’s Medanta hospital on Monday, his son Akhlisheh Yadav confirmed. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital since August 22 and was shifted to the ICU on October 2.

Leaders across the political spectrum expressed their condolences over the SP patriarch’s death.

President Droupadi Murmu called it an “irreparable loss” to the country, and said, “The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to the country. The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary. ‘Dharti Putra’ Mulayam ji was a veteran leader associated with the land. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Mulayam Singh was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. “I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav ji when we served as chief ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti,” PM Modi said.

“Mulayam Singh Yadav ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest.” He also said, “Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia,” the prime minister added in a series of tweets.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Mulayam Singh Yadav. “Uttar Pradesh government announces three-day state mourning on the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav. His last rites will be performed with full state honour,” Adityanath said in a tweet. He also said that he spoke to Akhliesh Yadav and offered his condolences.

Also Read:Being Mulayam Singh Yadav: A 55-year tryst with heartland politics

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said, “Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a grassroots leader who played a prominent role in the politics of Uttar Pradesh for many decades. In his long public life, he worked in many positions and contributed to the development of the country, society and the state. His death is very painful.” Singh also added, “Despite being hostile in politics, Mulayam Singh ji had the best relations. Whenever I met him, he would talk about many subjects with a very open mind. Interactions with him on many occasions will always be fresh in my memory. My condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief.”

Home minister Amit Shah in his tweet said, “Mulayam Singh Yadav ji remained active in politics for decades with his unique political skills. During the Emergency, he raised his voice for the restoration of democracy. He will always be remembered as a grassroots leader. His death marks the end of an era in Indian politics. I express my condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. May God give place to the departed soul at his feet. Peace, peace, peace.”

“Founder of Samajwadi party, 3 times CM of Uttar Pradesh and former Raksha Mantri, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is no more. In his early years, he was mentored by notable idealogues such as Shri Ram Manohar Lohia and Shri Raj Narain. Condolences to his family and all followers,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Former UP chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati said, “Very sad news of the passing away of veteran Samajwadi party leader and former Chief Minister of UP Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji today. My deepest condolences to his family and all well wishers. May God give them all the strength to bear this sorrow.”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said the SP founder’s unparalleled contribution to Indian politics as defence minister and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh will always be remembered. “My deepest condolences to Akhilesh Yadav and all other loved ones,” she tweeted.

The Congress party’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, had a 5-minute ‘Shok Sabha’ at 1 pm halt near Hiriyur in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district over Mulayam Singh Yadav’s demise.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “I had met the former Defence Minister at the United Nations, and subsequently exchanged thoughts with him at the Lok Sabha. A political giant has passed. A great loss to all Indians. Om shanti.”

“Received the sad news of the demise of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. May almighty rest his soul at his feet and give strength to his family and admirers to bear this loss,” Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Former PM Manmohan Singh described Mulayam Singh Yadav as a leader of high esteem. In a letter to Akhliesh Yadav, Singh described Mulayam Singh Yadav as an icon of the socialist movement.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar offered his condolences and said that an important chapter in the history of Indian politics ended with his demise.

Former Vice President Venkaiah Nadu described Mulayam Singh Yadav as a stalwart in national politics and an earthy leader of the masses.