President Droupadi Murmu to address the nation on eve of 75th Republic Day

As India gears up to celebrate its 75th Republic Day, President of India Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to address the nation on the eve of this historic occasion. President Droupadi Murmu.

The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, a Rashtrapati Bhawan statement said.

The statement added that the broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by DD's regional channels.

All India Radio will broadcast regional language versions from 9.30pm on its respective regional networks.

The tradition of the President delivering an address on the eve of Republic Day holds great significance in the country's democratic fabric. It is a moment when the highest elected official in the land communicates directly with the citizens, reflecting on the nation's journey, achievements, challenges, and path forward.

Heightened security

Meanwhile, Delhi Police officials announced that around 14,000 security personnel will be deployed in and around the venue where the Republic Parade will take place on January 26. This extensive security arrangement aims to safeguard the 77,000 invitees expected to witness this year's parade.

Special Commissioner of Police (Security) Dependra Pathak told a press conference that professional, robust and flawless security arrangements have been put in place all around Delhi for Republic Day.

Metro Timings

In a separate announcement, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said that metro services will commence at 4 am on all lines to facilitate public transportation to Kartavya Path. Services will run at a 30-minute headway until 6 am, with regular timetables resuming afterwards. Those possessing e-invitation cards or e-tickets for the Republic Day ceremony can obtain coupons at designated stations, valid for exits from the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations, specifically for reaching Kartavya Path.