President, PM Modi pay respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers on Tuesday paid their respects to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary by visiting his memorial ‘Sadaiv Atal’ in New Delhi.

“President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Prime Minister of India, on his death anniversary at the samadhi of Atal Ji — Sadaiv Atal in New Delhi,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Twitter.

Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh also paid floral tributes to the former PM on his fourth death anniversary. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, former president Ram Nath Kovind, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and BJP president JP Nadda were among others present at the memorial.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharman took to Twitter to remember Vajpayee’s inspiring demeanor, and said, “My humble tributes to former Prime Minister Shri. Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary. Deeply inspired by his simplicity, felicity with words, communication rich with subtlety and team spirit.#SadaivAtal.”

Vajpayee was a two-time prime minister of India – in 1996 and 1999. He joined the Quit India Movement in 1942, and was awarded the highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2015.