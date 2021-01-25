President Kovind hails Covid-19 vaccination programme, urges people to take part
President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of India’s 72nd Republic Day. The address was broadcast on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version. AIR will also broadcast regional language versions of the address from 9:30pm onwards on its respective regional networks, the President's Secretariat said in a statement. In his address Monday evening, President Kovind commended farmers, soldiers, and scientists and said that they deserve special appreciation. He thanked doctors, scientists, and people from other walks of life who contributed to containing the coronavirus. He also urged the people of the country to participate in the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme.
JAN 25, 2021 07:43 PM IST
"Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity are perennial principles of our philosophy of life," tweets President Kovind
JAN 25, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Indians living outside the country have made incredible contributions to the world: President Kovind
JAN 25, 2021 07:21 PM IST
We must follow the ideals of Dr. BR Ambedkar: President Kovind
JAN 25, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Economic equality must be ensured as it makes the nation better: President Kovind
JAN 25, 2021 07:20 PM IST
We must follow the ideals laid in the constitution: President Kovind
JAN 25, 2021 07:19 PM IST
India is fast becoming a force to reckon with in the world: President Kovind
JAN 25, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Urge the nation to take coronavirus vaccine: President Kovind
JAN 25, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Our economy is recovering again after the coronavirus pandemic: President Kovind
JAN 25, 2021 07:14 PM IST
Government's self-reliant scheme turning into people's movement, leading to employment generation: President Kovind
JAN 25, 2021 07:11 PM IST
The phase-wise unlocking proved to be beneficial to our economy which has been recovering quickly: President Kovind
JAN 25, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Our economic recovery is happening at a fast rate: President Kovind
JAN 25, 2021 07:09 PM IST
We have been able to tackle the coronavirus pandemic well: President Kovind
JAN 25, 2021 07:09 PM IST
The frontline and healthcare workers who took on the coronavirus disease heads on deserves a special mention, it's an extraordinary contribution: President Kovind
JAN 25, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Our scientists created history by decoding coronavirus and developing a vaccine in such a short time: President Kovind
"Our scientists, along with doctors, administrators & people from other walks of life, have made major contribution in containing the virus & keeping the fatality rate lower in our country, compared to that in developed countries," President said.
JAN 25, 2021 07:07 PM IST
'Scientists have made our lives easier' : President Ram Nath Kovind
JAN 25, 2021 07:06 PM IST
'Thankful to the farmers for their contribution to the country': President Kovind
"Our farmers, soldiers and scientists deserve special appreciation and a grateful nation greets them on this auspicious occasion of the Republic Day," President Kovind said. Read more
JAN 25, 2021 07:05 PM IST
'Every generation must ensure constitutional values': President Kovind
JAN 25, 2021 06:48 PM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind to address the nation shortly
President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation today on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day from 7pm.
'Salute farmers, committed to their welfare': President Ram Nath Kovind
