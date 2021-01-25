President Kovind hails Covid-19 vaccination programme, urges people to take part

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of India’s 72nd Republic Day. The address was broadcast on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version. AIR will also broadcast regional language versions of the address from 9:30pm onwards on its respective regional networks, the President's Secretariat said in a statement. In his address Monday evening, President Kovind commended farmers, soldiers, and scientists and said that they deserve special appreciation. He thanked doctors, scientists, and people from other walks of life who contributed to containing the coronavirus. He also urged the people of the country to participate in the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme.

