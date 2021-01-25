IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 'Salute farmers, committed to their welfare': President Kovind in address to nation on eve of Republic Day
President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the nation on the eve of Republic Day on Monday.(ANI Photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the nation on the eve of Republic Day on Monday.(ANI Photo)
india news

'Salute farmers, committed to their welfare': President Kovind in address to nation on eve of Republic Day

He also made a special mention about the healthcare and frontline workers who took the coronavirus disease head on, and hailed the contribution made by the scientists of the country in developing a vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:35 PM IST

President Ram Nath Kovind highlighted the challenges faced by the country in the year gone by, and hailed the steps taken by the government to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus crisis in his speech on the eve of 72nd Republic Day.

He said that India is enriched by diversity where many festivals are celebrated across the country.

"This is the day to also pause and ponder over the core values that Constitution propounds. These values - Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity - outlined in the Preamble of our Constitution are sacred to all of us," said President Kovind.

He took the opportunity to "salute" the farmers of the country who have made India self-reliant in foodgrain and dairy products.

"Every Indian salutes our farmers, who have made our vast and populous country self-reliant in foodgrain and dairy products. Despite adversities of nature, numerous other challenges and Covid-19 pandemic, our farmers sustained agricultural production," the President said in his annual address.

He said that the government and entire nation is fully committed to the welfare of our farmers.

He also made a special mention about the healthcare and frontline workers who took the coronavirus disease head on, and hailed the contribution made by the scientists of the country in developing a vaccine.

"Our scientists created history by decoding the coronavirus and developing a vaccine in such a short time," said the President, adding, "Our scientists, along with doctors, administrators & people from other walks of life, have made major contribution in containing the virus and keeping the fatality rate lower in our country, compared to that in developed countries."

He then talked about the standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between Indian nd Chinese soldiers in Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. The skirmish on June 15 also causes casualties on the Chinese side.

"Past year was a time of adversity and it came from many fronts. We faced an expansionist move on our borders, but our valiant soldiers foiled it. To achieve this objective, 20 of them had to lay down their lives. The nation shall remain grateful to those brave soldiers," President Kovind said.

He then highlighted the steps taken by the central government to revive the econokmy battered by the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
republic day ram nath kovind
app
Close
e-paper
President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the nation on the eve of Republic Day on Monday.(ANI Photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the nation on the eve of Republic Day on Monday.(ANI Photo)
india news

'Salute farmers, committed to their welfare': President Ram Nath Kovind

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:35 PM IST
He also made a special mention about the healthcare and frontline workers who took the coronavirus disease head on, and hailed the contribution made by the scientists of the country in developing a vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

SC gives green signal to local elections in AP, poll panel revises schedule

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:25 PM IST
  • The Supreme Court ordered that the elections for the gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh be held as scheduled and there was no need for postponing the elections indefinitely on the pretext of Covid-19 vaccination drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(Reuters)
Image for representation.(Reuters)
india news

Soon, Centre to impose 'green tax' on older vehicles

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:13 PM IST
  • The government has also proposed higher tax (50 per cent of the road tax) for vehicles registered in highly polluted cities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Cabinet Minister Balasaheb Thorat, and Chief of Shetkari Kamagr party Jayant Patil waving the gathering of over 6,000 farmers from across 21 districts of Maharashtra for a three-day sit-in at Azad Maidan in solidarity with protesting farmers at the Delhi border against farm laws, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Cabinet Minister Balasaheb Thorat, and Chief of Shetkari Kamagr party Jayant Patil waving the gathering of over 6,000 farmers from across 21 districts of Maharashtra for a three-day sit-in at Azad Maidan in solidarity with protesting farmers at the Delhi border against farm laws, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

No senior Shiv Sena leader at farmers’ rally in Mumbai

By Swapnil Rawal
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:54 PM IST
  • The Shiv Sena sent a youth wing functionary as the party's representative at the farmers' rally where senior leaders of the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Agahdi (MVA) including Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat were present
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind
india news

President Kovind hails Covid-19 vaccination programme, urges people to take part

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:43 PM IST
"The frontline and healthcare workers who took on the coronavirus disease heads on deserves a special mention, it's an extraordinary contribution," President Ram Nath Kovind said in his address to the nation.
READ FULL STORY
Blood samples being collected during a serological survey to ascertain the spread of the coronavirus in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.(HT Photo)
Blood samples being collected during a serological survey to ascertain the spread of the coronavirus in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.(HT Photo)
india news

Delhi could be heading towards attaining 'herd immunity', indicates sero-survey

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:43 PM IST
The survey has found that in one district, 50-60 per cent of the sampled population has developed antibodies to Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers and tractors are set for the tractor rally ahead of Republic Day to protest against farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers and tractors are set for the tractor rally ahead of Republic Day to protest against farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Farmers to march towards Parliament on Budget Day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:32 PM IST
To put pressure on the government to withdraw these laws, the farmers have adopted different techniques since their protest launched on November 26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar indicated that there won't be further talks, he said he would be ready to meet them to hear out their final decision on the government's offer.
While Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar indicated that there won't be further talks, he said he would be ready to meet them to hear out their final decision on the government's offer.
india news

Best offer given to farmers, says minister Tomar, adds stir will end soon

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:05 PM IST
"The government has given the best offer to farmers' unions. I am hopeful that they will convey their decision to us after discussing it among themselves. Once they communicate, we will take it forward," he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari(PTI)
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari(PTI)
india news

Apni Party seeks PM Modi’s intervention to restore J-K's statehood, 4G links

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:57 PM IST
  • Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari also raised issues of rising unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir and the need for all-weather inter-regional road connections
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Steel prices have increased by 65 per cent in the last six months," Gadkari said adding that the steel and cement rates will reduce once cheaper alternatives are available.(HT Photo)
"Steel prices have increased by 65 per cent in the last six months," Gadkari said adding that the steel and cement rates will reduce once cheaper alternatives are available.(HT Photo)
india news

Nitin Gadkari calls for research to explore cheaper options to cement, steel

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Gadkari said he has asked people from Indian Institutes of Technology to carry out research on alternatives to cement and steel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana police personnel during a mock drill at Badarpur border in Faridabad.(PTI)
Haryana police personnel during a mock drill at Badarpur border in Faridabad.(PTI)
india news

14 Haryana Police officers to receive Police medals on R-Day

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:45 PM IST
The Police officers were congratulated by the Director-General of Police (DGP) Haryana, Manoj Yadava.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges to mark "Makar Sankranti" festival, which falls on the first day of the religious Kumbh Mela, or "festival of the pot", amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease, in the northern town of Haridwar, India,(Reuters)
Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges to mark "Makar Sankranti" festival, which falls on the first day of the religious Kumbh Mela, or "festival of the pot", amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease, in the northern town of Haridwar, India,(Reuters)
india news

Negative RT-PCR report must for devotees coming for Kumbh in Haridwar

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:26 PM IST
The Uttarakhand government shall ensure that healthcare and other frontline workers engaged during Kumbh Mela medical and public health operations are vaccinated on priority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ITBP personnel during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi. (ANI)
ITBP personnel during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi. (ANI)
india news

17 ITBP officials get Police Medals on eve of Republic Day

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:23 PM IST
The recipients include Inspector General (IG) Deepam Seth, awarded the meritorious service medal, and Deputy IG (veterinary) Sudhakar Natarajan who has been bestowed the distinguished service medal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP chief addressing the farmers at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Monday.(ANI Photo)
NCP chief addressing the farmers at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Monday.(ANI Photo)
india news

'Maharashtra Governor has time for Kangana, but not farmers': Sharad Pawar

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:17 PM IST
Addressing the farmers who gathered at Mumbai's Azad Maida, Pawar said the farm laws were passed without detailed discussion in Parliament despite opposition parties demanding deliberations on the bills concerned.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akash-NG is a new generation Surface-to-Air Missile meant for use by IAF.(HT photo)
Akash-NG is a new generation Surface-to-Air Missile meant for use by IAF.(HT photo)
india news

DRDO conducts maiden launch of Akash missile at integrated test range in Odisha

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the team of scientists for the successful launch of the missile.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP