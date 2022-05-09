President Ram Nath Kovind unveils permanent campus of IIM-Nagpur

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur, along with Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Kovind said: “Educational institutes are not just mere places of learning. It is the place which polishes the inner and sometimes even hidden talents in each one of us.” The curriculum gives the opportunity to introspect one’s purpose, and one’s ambition to fulfill dreams, he added.

IIM-Nagpur will prepare students with the mindset to become “job creators instead of being job seekers”, Kovind said.

Both innovation and entrepreneurship have the ability to not just ease our lives through technology but can also provide employment opportunities to many people, the President said.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who also addressed the gathering, said: “Knowledge is a medium for empowerment and Lok Kalyan”. The students of IIM Nagpur should strive to “break the mould” and adorn a culture of giving back to the society with “much more vigour”, he said.

“IIM Nagpur will steer India towards becoming a knowledgeable economy that will provide leadership to India, emerging economies and also the world,” he added.