Presidential election results: Round 1 over - Murmu has 232-vote lead over Sinha

Droupadi Murmu has opened up a sizeable lead over fellow presidential hopeful Yashwant Sinha after the first round of counting. Murmu, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's nominee to succeed president Ram Nath Kovind secured 540 votes from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs. Sinha - the opposition front candidate - managed 208. 15 votes were found to be invalid.

Murmu's votes gives her a score of 378,000 to Sinha's 145,600.

One of Murmu or Sinha will succeed Ram Nath Kovind to the highest constitutional post in the country after his term expires later this week.

Murmu is widely expected to be that person, given the numbers in the camp of the BJP and its allies. She will become the first member of a tribal community (and only the second woman) to become president of India.

Celebrations in anticipation of that win erupted early in Murmu's hometown in Odisha's Rairangpur, where vast quantities of sweets have been prepared.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed drums pounding, colourful streamers, and an all-round festive air.

Prime minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Murmu at her current accommodation in Delhi later today, to congratulate her, sources said.

Murmu filed her nomination papers in the parliament this month flanked by the prime minister and home minister Amit Shah - a statement of intent and power to an opposition struggling to unite.

On paper, Yashwant Sinha has the backing of at least 30 political parties, including the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party, the Trinamool Congress and several others.

In practice though, on the day of voting there were reports of opposition lawmakers cross-voting in favour of Murmu, including Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi (Haryana) and Mohammad Moquim (Odisha).

Lawmakers from MP also reportedly did so, although the Congress denied this.

The president is elected indirectly - by an electoral college of all MPs and MLAs. This adds to up a total of 4,809 votes. The value of each vote is based on the population of the state s/he represents; by dividing population by total elected Assembly members and then dividing the quotient by 1,000.

The election for a new vice president is scheduled for next month, with the BJP fielding ex Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar against the opposition front's choice of Margaret Alva, the former Rajasthan governor and five-time MP.

