Pre-test for Census 2027 to be conducted from Nov 10 to 30: Govt

NEW DELHI: The pre-test for the first phase of Census 2027 will be conducted from November 10 to November 30, the Registrar General of India (RGI) said on Thursday. People throng a market place for Diwali festival shopping in Mumbai (AP)

In a notification issued on e-gazette, the RGI said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 17A of the Census Act, the Central government hereby extends the provisions of the said Act for the conduct of pre-test of the first phase of Census of India, 2027. The pre-test of the first phase of the Census of India, 2027 that is House listing and Housing Census in selected sample areas shall be conducted from 10, November, 2025 to 30, November, 2025 in all States and Union territories”

The notification added that “there shall also be an option for self-enumeration from November 1, 2025, to November 7, 2025.”

The pre-test process serves as a trial for testing and refining all aspects of the census exercise.

The headcount exercise is conducted in two phases.

In phase one, the housing listing operation (HLO), the housing conditions, assets and amenities of each household will be collected. Subsequently, in the second phase i.e. population enumeration (PE), the demographic, socio-economic, cultural and other details of every person in each household will be collected.

The census, which will also include caste enumeration, will be completed by March 1, 2027, and the entire exercise to collate and publish the data will take two to three years, officials said.

The census, which will include caste enumeration, will be completed by March 1, 2027. Officials have said while the data collection would be completed by March 1, 2027, the entire exercise to collate the data and publish it will take two to three years.

The ministry of home affairs has said that the 16th Census will see the involvement of about 3.4 million enumerators and supervisors.

It also said that the upcoming census “will be conducted through digital means using mobile applications” and “provision of self-enumeration would also be made available to the people”

The census, which was to be originally conducted in 2021, had earlier done a pre-test for Census 2021, in 2019 in all 36 states/UTs across 76 districts in 90 areas (54 rural and 36 urban) covering a population of 26 lakh, in which around 6,000 enumerators and 1,100 supervisors from respective states/UTs were involved in data collection and supervision.