News / India News / Prez felicitates MP for top honours under the Smart Cities award

Prez felicitates MP for top honours under the Smart Cities award

ByHT Correspondent, Bhopal
Sep 28, 2023 07:56 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh was followed by Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh respectively in the state category

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday felicitated the Madhya Pradesh government after Indore bagged the top spot and the state was adjudged the top performer in the ‘Best State’ category in the National Smart Cities Award.

President Droupadi Murmu and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the 'India Smart Cities Conclave 2023', in Indore. (PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the 'India Smart Cities Conclave 2023', in Indore. (PTI)

The President honoured the winners of the fourth edition of the India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC) during the Indian Smart Cities Conclave 2023 held in Indore. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was also present during the occasion said that the state “is setting new dimensions” by bagging the title of the best state in the country.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Madhya Pradesh was followed by Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh respectively in the state category. Chandigarh was awarded as best Union territory during the event during which 66 smart cities were awarded.

The President while congratulating Indore said that the city “maintained its unique position” and has retained the top spot. “Indore has maintained its unique position as the cleanest city of India and (has) also topped among all the smart cities of the country,” she said. Congratulating the award-winning smart cities, Murmu said, “Cities like Indore, Surat, Kohima, Srinagar have presented successful examples of well-planned urbanization through public participation.”

She added, “Safe, clean and healthy neighbourhoods have to be developed throughout the country.” Reacting to Indore’s win, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the city is used to “being at the top in every phase” while crediting the residents for the award.

“Indore is used to being at the top in every phase. This (the win) would not have been possible without the cooperation of the residents,” said the CM.

“We all are proud that Madhya Pradesh has got the title of best state...and is setting new dimensions in the direction of development,” he added.

Five smart cities of Madhya Pradesh have received 13 awards in different categories.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out