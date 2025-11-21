Amaravati, President Droupadi Murmu will visit Puttaparthi to participate in the birth centenary celebrations of late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba on November 22. Prez to participate in Sri Sathya Sai Baba birth centenary celebrations on Nov 22

Besides the president, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu are also scheduled to visit the same event on November 22 and 23.

"On November 22, the president will grace the special session to commemorate the centenary celebration of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi," said a PIB press release.

Naidu will leave for Puttaparthi at 8.15 am on November 22 and he will welcome the president at 10.30 am, said an official release.

At 11 am, the president and the CM will participate in the centenary celebrations, followed by Naidu's farewell to Murmu at Puttaparthi Airport at 12.20 pm.

Meanwhile, the vice president is expected to arrive at Sri Sathya Sai Airport in Puttaparthi around 3 pm on Saturday. He will be received by Naidu around 3.50 pm.

Later, Radhakrishnan will participate in the 44th convocation of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, Prasanthi Nilayam, accompanied by the CM.

Naidu is scheduled to stay overnight in Puttaparthi, followed by his participation in the centenary celebrations from 9 am on Sunday. The CM is scheduled to depart from Puttaparthi for his residence in Undavalli, Guntur district at 1 pm.

Radhakrishnan will also participate as the chief guest at the grand centenary celebrations at Sri Sathya Sai Hill View Stadium, Puttaparthi at 10 am on Sunday.

Later, he will visit the new campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics at Palasamudram to address the officer trainees of the special foundation course between 11.40 am and 12.30 pm.

After culminating these activities, the vice president will depart for Delhi from Sri Sathya Sai Airport at 1.20 pm.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.