e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Prices soar as Dehradun’s biggest vegetables market remains shut over Covid-19 cases

Prices soar as Dehradun’s biggest vegetables market remains shut over Covid-19 cases

The district administration shut down the Niranjanpur Mandi in Dehradun after five cases of Covid-19 were reported from the market.

india Updated: Jun 08, 2020 00:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
A firefighter sprays disinfectant at a police station in Dehradun as part of sanitisation drive.
A firefighter sprays disinfectant at a police station in Dehradun as part of sanitisation drive. (PTI)
         

Prices of vegetables and fruits in Dehradun have gone up following the closure of the biggest vegetable and fruit market in the city after several cases of Covid-19 emerged from it.

The Niranjanpur Mandi located on Saharanpur road was closed down a few days ago by the district administration after five cases of Covid-19 were reported from there. The mandi is the biggest wholesale one in the city where the majority of the vegetables and fruits is received from different parts of the state and country. The closure of the market for over a week has gradually resulted in the increase in retail prices of vegetables and fruits.

Gajendra Singh, a retail seller of fruits and vegetables near the mandi said, “The closure of the mandi has posed a challenge for us to arrange a supply for the shop. Earlier we used to buy from the whole sellers in the Mandi, but now we have to arrange it from elsewhere.”

Singh said, “The action has resulted in an increase in retail prices of vegetables and fruits in the market especially fruits.”

“A few days ago, the price of 1.5 kg mangoes was Rs 100 but now it’s Rs 80 for a kg. Similarly the price of bananas which was Rs 40 a dozen is now about Rs 50-60 a dozen,” he said.

Amid the closure of the Niranjanpur Mandi, the district administration has established a temporary mandi in Maldevta area of the city from where the vegetables and fruits are being supplied at present. But the supply has fallen short of the city’s requirement.

A mandi official on condition of anonymity said, “The total requirement of the city is about 4,000 kg of vegetables per day. However, due to the closure of the Niranjanpur mandi, the supply is now about little more than half per day. We hope soon it will be resolved.”

Meanwhile on Sunday, the Dehradun Municipal Corporation (DMC) continued its sanitisation programme for the second day of complete closure of the city amid a rising number of Covid-19 cases.

On Sunday, the city was closed as per the decision of the Uttarakhand government to carry extensive sanitisation in all the public places including markets, streets, colonies and shops. No shops, liquor shops, were allowed to open apart from the complete prohibition of movement of vehicles. Only the shops of essential items were allowed to open. The vehicles involved in essential services were the only ones allowed to ply on the roads.

tags
top news
Centre relaxes norms for import of certain drugs
Centre relaxes norms for import of certain drugs
Delhi govt sets up 24x7 helpdesks in its hospitals to help needy patients
Delhi govt sets up 24x7 helpdesks in its hospitals to help needy patients
World reaches 4,00,000 coronavirus deaths, at least 6.9 million infected
World reaches 4,00,000 coronavirus deaths, at least 6.9 million infected
Odisha cops exhume body parts of youth killed over suspicion of witchcraft
Odisha cops exhume body parts of youth killed over suspicion of witchcraft
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
Nursing officers to govern Covid patients’ admissions in Delhi pvt hospitals: Delhi govt
Nursing officers to govern Covid patients’ admissions in Delhi pvt hospitals: Delhi govt
TMC ups the ante with direct attack on Centre ahead of Amit Shah’s Bengal address
TMC ups the ante with direct attack on Centre ahead of Amit Shah’s Bengal address
Vikram Chandra on end to virtually all restrictions from Monday, other stories
Vikram Chandra on end to virtually all restrictions from Monday, other stories
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In