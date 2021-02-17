Priests against Uttarakhand govt proposal to restrict Mahakumbh to a month
The priest community has objected to the Uttarakhand government proposal to curtail the four-month Mahakumbh to a month amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Local priests and even traders’ associations have vehemently opposed chief secretary Utpal Kumar’s recent statement about curtailing the Mahakumbh to just a month from April 1 to April 30. “There is confusion all around Mahakumbh due to the government’s changing statements over the mela duration. Local priests, traders are quite concerned and unhappy with the government attitude towards Kumbh,” said Ganga Sabha president Pradeep Jha.
However, Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP), the apex body of all the thirteen akhadas, is divided over this move with both president and general secretary making contradictory statements.
ABAP president Mahant Narendra Giri said he has decided to raise the issue during a February 24-25 meeting of the parishad’s executive committee.
Also Read | Agitators’ shower flowers on pilgrims in a unique way to protest Mahakumbh SOP
“Earlier, the state government announced a grand Mahakumbh fair for 60 days. Later, director general of police Ashok Kumar remarked that a fair duration will be of 48 days. Now, again the state chief secretary has stated the fair will be further shortened to just a month. We will discuss this matter in Akhada Parishad meeting and then decide whether it is feasible or not,” he said.
Another section of saints, led by Akhada Parishad general secretary Mahant Hari Giri, said in view of the new strain variants of England,Brazil, South Africa which are more transmissible, we need to adhere to government’s guidelines. “We need to look at the larger picture. A shorter and safer Kumbh is better than a grand yet unsafe one,” said Mahant Hari Giri.
District Trader Association president Sunil Shetty has urged the state government to organise Mahakumbh along the lines of Magh Mela in Prayagraj.
BJP ward councillor Anil Mishra questioned the state government and Kumbh Mela administration’s motive, saying why works worth crores of rupees are still being done for Kumbh when it will be held for only 30 days.
“It is a wastage of money when pilgrims will be arriving in fewer numbers owing to strict guidelines,” he said.
Meanwhile, Hindu Jagran Manch state president Krishan Singh Bora has announced a statewide protest on February 26 against Kumbh restrictions and its SOP.
Saints are also concerned about March 11 Maha Shivratri festive bath which is a Shahi Snaan.
Swami Rishishwaranand of Chetan Jyoti ashram pointed out that if Kumbh fair is notified from April 1 to April 30, then will Maha Shivratri festive bath not officially be a Shahi Snaan (Royal Bath)?.
He said there are four Shahi Snaans falling in the March-April period, which are highly regarded, and most devotees arrive for these festive baths. The government should also clarify regarding this, he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jailed godman Asaram hospitalised after chest pain
- Cardiologists will decide on discharging Asaram after evaluating the medical investigation reports.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protests: 4-hour nationwide ‘rail roko’ tomorrow | Key points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates oil and gas sector projects in Tamil Nadu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't have anger towards anybody': Rahul Gandhi on father's killers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priests against Uttarakhand govt proposal to restrict Mahakumbh to a month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cabinet nod to juvenile justice law amendments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Priya Ramani stood up for all who screamed #MeToo': Twitter exults
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: NDMA officials meet experts on ways to tackle disasters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail Roko: Railways deploys additional security across 4 states, calls for peace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Mumbai mayor asks train passengers to take precaution
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When will Covid-19 vaccine be available in open market? AIIMS Director answers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
46 cases cleared for seizure, attachment to restrict terror activities in J&K
- Asiya Andrabi's mother-in-law's house is also among the list of assets for attachment, said police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Created problems with her interference': Puducherry CM reacts to Bedi's ousting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RS panels improve performance, Naidu writes to chiefs to enhance attendance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana goes on overdrive to celebrate K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday
- Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao recently said that he would not step down from power but would continue to rule the state for another 10 years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox