Priests against Uttarakhand govt proposal to restrict Mahakumbh to a month

The priest community has objected to the Uttarakhand government proposal to curtail the four-month Mahakumbh to a month amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Local priests and even traders’ associations have vehemently opposed chief secretary Utpal Kumar’s recent statement about curtailing the Mahakumbh to just a month from April 1 to April 30. “There is confusion all around Mahakumbh due to the government’s changing statements over the mela duration. Local priests, traders are quite concerned and unhappy with the government attitude towards Kumbh,” said Ganga Sabha president Pradeep Jha.

However, Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP), the apex body of all the thirteen akhadas, is divided over this move with both president and general secretary making contradictory statements.

ABAP president Mahant Narendra Giri said he has decided to raise the issue during a February 24-25 meeting of the parishad’s executive committee.

“Earlier, the state government announced a grand Mahakumbh fair for 60 days. Later, director general of police Ashok Kumar remarked that a fair duration will be of 48 days. Now, again the state chief secretary has stated the fair will be further shortened to just a month. We will discuss this matter in Akhada Parishad meeting and then decide whether it is feasible or not,” he said.

Another section of saints, led by Akhada Parishad general secretary Mahant Hari Giri, said in view of the new strain variants of England,Brazil, South Africa which are more transmissible, we need to adhere to government’s guidelines. “We need to look at the larger picture. A shorter and safer Kumbh is better than a grand yet unsafe one,” said Mahant Hari Giri.

District Trader Association president Sunil Shetty has urged the state government to organise Mahakumbh along the lines of Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

BJP ward councillor Anil Mishra questioned the state government and Kumbh Mela administration’s motive, saying why works worth crores of rupees are still being done for Kumbh when it will be held for only 30 days.

“It is a wastage of money when pilgrims will be arriving in fewer numbers owing to strict guidelines,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hindu Jagran Manch state president Krishan Singh Bora has announced a statewide protest on February 26 against Kumbh restrictions and its SOP.

Saints are also concerned about March 11 Maha Shivratri festive bath which is a Shahi Snaan.

Swami Rishishwaranand of Chetan Jyoti ashram pointed out that if Kumbh fair is notified from April 1 to April 30, then will Maha Shivratri festive bath not officially be a Shahi Snaan (Royal Bath)?.

He said there are four Shahi Snaans falling in the March-April period, which are highly regarded, and most devotees arrive for these festive baths. The government should also clarify regarding this, he said.