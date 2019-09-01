e-paper
Principal arrested for not reporting Class 1 girl’s rape

The alleged incident occurred on August 20 in the school located in the Chhattisgarh capital, an official said.

india Updated: Sep 01, 2019 01:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Raipur
Ten days after a Class 1 student of a city-based school was allegedly raped by three students, its principal was held for trying to “hush up” the matter, police said on Saturday.
The alleged incident occurred on August 20 in the school located in the Chhattisgarh capital, an official said.

“The principal was arrested late on Friday for allegedly not reporting the rape incident to police even after he came to know about it,” Khamtarai police station SHO Ramakant Sahu told PTI. After the parents of the girl approached police , the three students were booked under Pocso Act and Sections 376 and 354 A of the IPC.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 01:22 IST

