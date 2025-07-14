Principal of Odisha college where student attempted self-immolation arrested: Report

The principal of the Odisha college where a student attempted self immolation over alleged inaction on her sexual harassment complaints against a professor has been arrested, reported NDTV. Police personnel investigate after a female student allegedly set herself on fire over sexual harassment at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Odisha's Balasore district.(PTI)

The incident happened on Saturday in Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Odisha's Balasore and sparked statewide outrage.

A second-year student of the integrated BEd program at the college set herself on fire, demanding action against a faculty member who allegedly sexually harassed her.

The student is battling for her life at AIIMS Bhubaneswar in Odisha and her condition remained critical but stable for the third consecutive day on Monday, said a PTI report citing the hospital superintendent Dr Dillip Parida.

"The patient is certainly critical, but stable. We are saying stable because her health condition has remained the same as it was during her admission to the hospital on Saturday evening. However, there is no improvement in the health condition. The next 72 hours are very crucial," Dr Parida said.

According to the student's father, she has suffered severe burns on 95 per cent of her body, so much so that he could not recognise his daughter. He also urged the people of Odisha to pray for his daughter's recovery.

“I could not recognise my daughter after seeing her at AIIMS. I could not stay with her for even a minute. Her entire body is bandaged. Doctors told me that dialysis had been done last night. The doctors are doing their best. As much as 95 per cent of her body is burnt,” PTI quoted him as saying.

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi also visited her on Sunday and said that the state government might consider airlifting her to receive better treatment if needed.

“The condition of the student is critical. She is being provided the treatment akin to that available in AIIMS, Delhi. A medical team is formed for her treatment. The government will consider airlifting the patient after her condition stabilises,” Majhi said.

The state government has also set up a three-member committee to probe the matter.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati also spoke to the director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar to get an update on the student’s health and said a team of specialists from AIIMS Delhi is assisting in her treatment.

“I pray to Lord Jagannath for her swift recovery and inner strength, and sincerely hope she regains her health soon,” he wrote on X.