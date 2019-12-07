Principle behind disagreement, dissent is a must: Former SC judge

india

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 01:03 IST

Former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur said on Friday dissent and disagreement should exist in the society but there should be a principle behind the dissent and disagreement.

Delivering the keynote address at the 12th VM Tarkunde memorial lecture on “Renunciation, Dissent and Satyagrah” in the national capital, he also said, “We have the rule of law, but he (VM Tarkunde) taught us principled rule of law.”

Born on July 3, 1909, Vithal Mahadeo Tarkunde was a prominent Indian lawyer, civil rights activist, and has been referred to as the “Father of the Civil Liberties movement” in India.

Talking about the principles that guided Tarkunde, who died in March 2004, Lokur said Tarkunde’s views and ideas could be considered for implementation to improve the current condition of the civil society.

While everyone knew the “rule of law”, Tarkunde “taught us the principle rule of law” and he had a tremendous moral authority which made him a big man, he added.

Speaking at the same function, historian and author Romila Thapar said, “In a true democracy, right to dissent remains as the core principle.”

Tarkunde Memorial Foundation president and senior advocate Soli Sorabjee described Tarkunde as the “symbol of courage and hopeful” to the oppressed class.