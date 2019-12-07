e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 07, 2019

Principle behind disagreement, dissent is a must: Former SC judge

Talking about the principles that guided Tarkunde, who died in March 2004, Lokur said Tarkunde’s views and ideas could be considered for implementation to improve the current condition of the civil society.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2019 01:03 IST
HT Correspondent and Agencies
HT Correspondent and Agencies
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Historian Romila Thapar and former Supreme Court judge Madan Lokur during the 12th VM Tarkunde Memorial Lecture in New Delhi on Friday.
Historian Romila Thapar and former Supreme Court judge Madan Lokur during the 12th VM Tarkunde Memorial Lecture in New Delhi on Friday.(HT PHOTO.)
         

Former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur said on Friday dissent and disagreement should exist in the society but there should be a principle behind the dissent and disagreement.

Delivering the keynote address at the 12th VM Tarkunde memorial lecture on “Renunciation, Dissent and Satyagrah” in the national capital, he also said, “We have the rule of law, but he (VM Tarkunde) taught us principled rule of law.”

Born on July 3, 1909, Vithal Mahadeo Tarkunde was a prominent Indian lawyer, civil rights activist, and has been referred to as the “Father of the Civil Liberties movement” in India.

Talking about the principles that guided Tarkunde, who died in March 2004, Lokur said Tarkunde’s views and ideas could be considered for implementation to improve the current condition of the civil society.

While everyone knew the “rule of law”, Tarkunde “taught us the principle rule of law” and he had a tremendous moral authority which made him a big man, he added.

Speaking at the same function, historian and author Romila Thapar said, “In a true democracy, right to dissent remains as the core principle.”

Tarkunde Memorial Foundation president and senior advocate Soli Sorabjee described Tarkunde as the “symbol of courage and hopeful” to the oppressed class.

tags
top news
Unnao gang rape victim set on fire on Thursday, dies at Delhi hospital
Unnao gang rape victim set on fire on Thursday, dies at Delhi hospital
Hyderabad encounter: Telangana high court stays funeral of 4 rape accused
Hyderabad encounter: Telangana high court stays funeral of 4 rape accused
CBI books sitting Allahabad high court judge SN Shukla in bribery case
CBI books sitting Allahabad high court judge SN Shukla in bribery case
Virat Kohli powers India to record T20I chase against West Indies
Virat Kohli powers India to record T20I chase against West Indies
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News