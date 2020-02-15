Priorities, tasks on menu during Arvind Kejriwal’s dinner for ministers

india

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 14:31 IST

Ahead of taking the oath of office as the chief minister of Delhi for the third time, Arvind Kejriwal will host a dinner for his minister designates on Saturday to discuss his government’s future plans.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal won a landslide victory in the recently-concluded Delhi assembly elections, getting 62 of the 70 seats—just five short of its record 67-seat tally in the 2015 assembly polls.

The AAP leader, according to news agency ANI, has invited cabinet minister designates for the dinner later in the day to discuss his government’s priorities and tasks for the next three months.

The dinner meeting will also focus on the roadmap to make Delhi a global city, ANI reported.

Three ministers in the outgoing cabinet, who are set to be retained, have said that the AAP government will start its third term by rolling out free bus rides to students, introducing a “deshbhakti” (patriotism) curriculum, doorstep delivery of ration, and mapping air pollution sources in real-time.

These four crucial schemes are part of several measures that the new AAP government aims to implement in its first six months in office, the ministers said.

“After working intensively on improving its schools and hospitals and providing free water and power over the last five years, we are is now looking at quick deliverables -- augmenting public transport, offering free bus rides to students, getting real-time data on the sources of air pollution, and a ‘deshbhakti’ curriculum in schools,” Manish Sisodia, who is set to once again be sworn in as deputy CM, said while speaking to HT on Thursday.

Sisodia, who is credited with the makeover of government schools, may also retain the education portfolio.

Rajendra Pal Gautam, the social welfare minister in the previous cabinet, said going by where the government had left off before the model code of conduct was enforced a month ahead of the February 8 elections, an old-age home to be opened in East Delhi’s Kanti Nagar may be the first order issued by the new regime.

The completion of two major flyovers in Seelampur and Shastri Park aimed at decongesting northeast Delhi by August is also among the steps to be taken on priority.

An official of the public works department (PWD) said other priorities which will be addressed within six months include increasing the number of free wi-fi hot spots and streetlights in Delhi.

Kejriwal and six of his ministers will take the oath of office on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi.

Sisodia, urban development minister Satyendar Jain, labour minister Gopal Rai, Rajendra Pal Gautam, food and civil supplies minister Imran Hussain and transport minister Kailash Gahlot of the outgoing cabinet will also take oath on Sunday.

The AAP leader has invited the people of Delhi to “bless their son” as he is set to become the chief minister of Delhi for the third consecutive time. He has also invited 50 people who have helped Delhi make better in the last five years.

Kejriwal has also all sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the seven BJP MPs from the city to the event scheduled for 10am Sunday but no other leaders from other parties have been invited.

Baby Mufflerman, whose photos went viral on social media as the AAP swept the Delhi assembly polls, is also among those invited for the ceremony. Avyaan Tomar, a one-year-old boy, had dressed as Kejriwal on the counting day.