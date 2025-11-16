New Delhi, Journalists should value accuracy more than speed and prioritise truth over trends, Press Council of India Chairperson Justice Ranjana Desai said on Sunday. Prioritise truth over trends: Press Council of India chairperson Ranjana Desai

Addressing the National Press Day function here, Desai said that the press was facing several challenges and the most worrisome was the loss of press credibility.

"The arbitrary use of technology in mass communication has led to a growing spread of misinformation," she said, adding that the responsibility of journalists in such trying times has become more onerous.

"Their work does not end with reporting an event; it extends to verify facts, interpret them accurately and place them in perspective and not create news," Desai said at the function attended by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and PTI CEO Vijay Joshi, among others.

"Accuracy should be valued more than speed, and truth should be prioritised over trends," she said.

Desai said the Press Council of India has updated the Norms of Journalistic Conduct and called for greater care and responsibility in reporting.

She also urged the press to show restraint while writing on matters relating to religion or the armed forces, where even a minor inaccuracy can have serious consequences.

Desai said the Council also believed that financial independence was directly connected to upholding press credibility and has advised governments of states and Union territories to develop and implement group insurance schemes for journalists.

She urged journalists to remain alert and thoughtful to the increasing role of artificial intelligence in the field of journalism.

"Technology should help us find the truth, not twist or overshadow it. However advanced these tools may become, they can never replace the human mind – the judgment, conscience and sense of responsibility that guide every journalist to prevent the spread of misinformation," Desai said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.