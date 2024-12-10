Bus carrying 25-30 passengers falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu, driver dead

The driver of a private bus carrying 25 to 30 passengers died after the vehicle fell into a deep gorge in the Ani sub-division of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning. The accident took place in the Ani sub-division of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh. (Representative Image)

Kullu DC, Torul S Raveesh, told ANI, "The bus driver died on the spot of the accident. The passengers have been moved to the hospital for primary treatment. Our team is on the spot."

More details on this incident are awaited.

Notably, just last month, 36 people were killed and 27 others were injured after an overcrowded, speeding bus swerved off a sharp bend on a highway and plunged 200 metres into a gorge in Uttarakhand on Monday morning.

The bus, carrying people returning to work after Diwali break, was headed from Dhumakot in Pauri Garhwal district to Ramnagar in Nainital, roughly 72 km away.

Officials said the 42-seater was packed well beyond capacity and carrying 63 people, including the driver and the conductor.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Kurla West witnessed one of its most tragic bus accident, killing 7 people and injuring 42 others.

The accident took place on Monday night when the BEST bus rammed into pedestrians and vehicles along SG Barve Marg. The bus belonging to the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) was heading towards Andheri when it lost control.

It collided with 30-40 vehicles before crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building, breaking its compound wall, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As per initial information, the driver lost control of the bus.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information.