Private firms may help revive MP’s degraded forests

The Madhya Pradesh government plans to hand over degraded forest land, which accounts for about 38% of the state’s total forest cover, to private investors for afforestation with the right to sell 50% of the minor forest produce, a senior government official said. An officer said that investors will have the right to sell 50% of minor forest produce. (File photo)

Under the draft of a new policy, which will, if adopted, become the first of its kind in the country, the state plans to hand over between 10 and 1,000 hectares of forest land to private agencies for 60 years in which time they can plant species of their choice on it, trade in forest produce, excluding timber, and rate the forest for carbon sequestration to earn carbon credits.

The amended Forest Conservation Act of 2023 allows state governments to use private investment in forest management including commercial activities such as eco-tourism after an approval from the Central government.

According to a senior government official who asked not to be named, allowing private firms in forest management will happen in two phases. In first, at least 10 hectares each of degraded forest will be handed to private companies for afforestation. In the second phase, forest land between 25 acres and 1,000 hectares will be given to private investors, according to draft of the policy seen by HT.

According to the draft, the divisional forest officer (DFO) will approve micro-plans of a minimum of 10 hectares of forest land for restoration. The private entity will have the first right to purchase minor forest produce from locals at the government approved minimum support price (MSP).

In the second phase, private investors will be invited through an expression of interest.

“The Forest Department will identify degraded forests suitable for afforestation while reserving some land for essential community needs, such as grazing and firewood collection. For afforestation at a single location, a minimum of 25 hectares and, in the case of a cluster of lands, a maximum of 1000 hectares will be identified at one location,” the draft said.

The draft also mentioned that in both phases, indigenous tree species will be prioritised for plantation , with the rearing of exotic species strictly prohibited.

The private firm can use the services of the MP Forest Development Corporation for afforestation, although it can also employ an agency of its choice.

The official cited in the first instance said the idea is to improve forest cover in 3.7 million hectares of degraded forest out of total 9.5 million hectares in the state.

“Based on factors such as species selection, size of land clusters and soil condition, the plantation cost per hectare is estimated at ₹5 to ₹8 lakh and the government cannot restore degraded forests even in the next 20 years due to fund crunch,” a senior officer of forest department said, explaining the rationale behind the policy.

There are, however, fears that the policy could impact the tribal population (almost a fifth of the state’s overall population).

Tribal rights activist Milind Thatte said, “If the state government is considering allowing private investment, it should first recognise community forest rights of village communities.”

Principal chief conservator of forest Aseem Shrivastava said, “The divisional forest officers will have to obtain the consent of the forest committee by organising gram sabhas for the micro-plans. A tripartite agreement will be signed between the funding entity or private investors with the forest committee and the Forest Development Agency (FDA) or the MP Forest Development Corporation to clearly outline the roles and responsibilities of all three parties. The DFO would ensure no encroachment or non-forestry activity in these areas.”

He said objections and suggestions are being invited and the policy is likely to be implemented in March.

Retired PCCF and environment expert RN Saxena said, “It is in consonance with amended Forest Conservation Act 2023. It is a welcome move and will help MP government in improving the forest cover.”