e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Private labs to be allowed to test Covid-19 but ‘not without prescription’

Private labs to be allowed to test Covid-19 but ‘not without prescription’

As per the guidelines, lab testing should only be offered when prescribed by a qualified physician .

india Updated: Mar 18, 2020 12:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People seen wearing protective masks as precautionary measure following multiple positive cases of coronavirus in the country, at Karol Bagh in New Delhi.
People seen wearing protective masks as precautionary measure following multiple positive cases of coronavirus in the country, at Karol Bagh in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

On Tuesday, India said it had initiated talks with 51 accredited private laboratories in a bid to widen the diagnosis protocol for tackling coronavirus in the country.

“We are in the process of engaging private NABL [National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories] accredited laboratories for carrying out testing of Covid-19 cases,” director-general of the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) Balram Bhargava said during a press conference yesterday.

“We appeal to all private laboratories to offer Covid-19 diagnosis free of cost,” he added.

The ICMR on Tuesday issued a release ‘Strategy of Covid-19 testing in India’ and laid down guidelines for private sector laboratories that intend to initiate Covid-19 testing.

 

- As per the guidelines, lab testing should only be offered when prescribed by a qualified physician as per ICMR guidance. The latest revised version of the guidelines must be followed.

- Standard operation Protocol (SOPs) will be shared by the ICMR as soon as the concerned private lab procures the primers, probes and reagents

- Adoption of commercial kits for testing should be based on validations conducted by lCMR-National Institute of Virology (NlV): Pune.

- Appropriate “biosafety and biosecurity” precautions should be ensured during sample collection. Alternatively, the ICMR suggests the creation of a “disease-specific separate collection site”.

- Private labs must ensure immediate/real-time reporting of initiation of contact tracing and other research activities to the state government and other authorities.

- Private labs are urged to offer Covid-19 diagnosis at no cost

tags
top news
Release Omar Abdullah soon, or will hear his sister’s plea: Supreme Court to Centre
Release Omar Abdullah soon, or will hear his sister’s plea: Supreme Court to Centre
‘Contempt’, says SC as Centre seeks staggered payment of AGR dues
‘Contempt’, says SC as Centre seeks staggered payment of AGR dues
52 labs for coronavirus test for 1.3 billion people: An appraisal
52 labs for coronavirus test for 1.3 billion people: An appraisal
‘In the past it was not like this’: Waqar on why India has dominated Tests
‘In the past it was not like this’: Waqar on why India has dominated Tests
Study that led Britain to reverse coronavirus plan projected 5 lakh deaths
Study that led Britain to reverse coronavirus plan projected 5 lakh deaths
As Noida societies prepare for lockdown, some myth busters on Covid-19
As Noida societies prepare for lockdown, some myth busters on Covid-19
2021 Hyundai Elantra sedan launched, to take on Toyota Corolla Altis
2021 Hyundai Elantra sedan launched, to take on Toyota Corolla Altis
‘No screening in London’: Sonam lauds India’s response to Covid-19
‘No screening in London’: Sonam lauds India’s response to Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news