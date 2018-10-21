Today in New Delhi, India
Private school teacher in UP booked after student allegedly beaten by him dies

Arbaj was allegedly beaten by his teacher Jairaj in Sadimadanput village on Tuesday, police said.

india Updated: Oct 21, 2018 13:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Banda (UP)
A teacher of a private school in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district has been booked after an eight-year-old boy died allegedly after being beaten by him, police said Sunday.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A teacher of a private school in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district has been booked after an eight-year-old boy died allegedly after being beaten by him, police said Sunday.

Arbaj was allegedly beaten by his teacher Jairaj in Sadimadanput village on Tuesday, senior police officer L B Kumar Pal said.

The student was admitted to a hospital where he died on Friday.

The FIR was registered on Saturday based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family member.

Police are probing the matter, the officer added.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 13:47 IST

