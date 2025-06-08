Priya Saroj in tears at engagement with Rinku Singh; Akhilesh Yadav,Jaya Bachchan, more SP leaders present

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and team India cricketer Rinku Singh got engaged with Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Priya Saroj on Sunday in a private ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow. Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj during their engagement.(X/ Manish Yadav)

The ceremony was kept private and intimate, but several politicians from the Samajwadi Party came to the venue to bless the couple as they started a new journey. The SP politicians who attended the wedding included party national president Akhilesh Yadav with his wife and MP Dimple Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP actor Jaya Bachchan, and senior leader Shiv Pal Yadav, among others.

The ceremony took place in Lucknow's Hotel Centrum around noon on Sunday. Pandit Umesh Trivedi, who allegedly performed the engagement ceremony, told IANS that the rituals of Bariksha and Godh Bharai were planned for the event ahead of the ring ceremony.

A video of the couple exchanging rings surfaced online, which showed Priya Saroj getting emotional at that moment.

Before the ceremony, the Indian sportsman and politician visited the Chaudhera Wali Vichitra Devi Temple in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, to seek blessings.

The couple will reportedly tie the knot in November this year.

How did Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj meet?

Rinku Singh, 26, hails from Aligarh and made headlines during IPL 2023 when he hit five consecutive sixes in a single over against Gujarat Titans, scripting a stunning win for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Priya Saroj, the second youngest MP to be elected in 2024, won the Lok Sabha polls from Machhlishahr.

SP MLA and father of Priya Saroj, Tufani Saroj, revealed the story behind how the couple met.

"Today is the engagement ceremony, and we are gathered here for the same. We are very happy that Priya Saroj’s engagement is taking place today. Rinku and Priya have known each other for some time. They were introduced through Priya’s friend’s father, who is a cricketer himself. With the blessings of both families, they have decided to get married,” he told the news agency ANI.