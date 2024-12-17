Priyank calls for probe against state BJP chief over Waqf encroachments

Karnataka information technology minister Priyank Kharge on Monday called for an investigation into allegations that BJP state president BY Vijayendra attempted to bribe Anwar Manippady, former Karnataka state minorities commission chairman, with ₹150 crore to suppress a report on Waqf property encroachments. The allegations resurfaced when Priyank Kharge raised the issue in the Karnataka assembly, accusing BY Vijayendra of offering the bribe (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

The controversy revolves around a report on Waqf land encroachments, detailing irregularities valued at an estimated ₹2.3 lakh crore. The report, commissioned in 2012-13 during the BJP government, was submitted in 2016 but rejected by the next government led by the Congress. Kharge, speaking to reporters, presented videos showing Manippady accusing Vijayendra of attempting to silence him in the past.

“This is not an allegation made by the Congress. These claims were made by a BJP appointee who served as the head of the minorities commission. Let there be a thorough investigation. If the BJP has nothing to hide, they should welcome it,” he said.

The allegations resurfaced last Friday when Kharge raised the issue in the Karnataka assembly, accusing Vijayendra of offering the bribe. In response, Vijayendra on Monday denied the claims, calling them baseless and challenging chief minister Siddaramaiah to initiate a central bureau of investigation (CBI) inquiry.

“I challenge chief minister Siddaramaiah to institute a CBI probe into allegations that I offered ₹150 crore to Manippady. Along with it, let there be a CBI probe into the Manippady report and the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, where the CM is an accused. Congress leaders must apologise for levelling false allegations against me,” Vijayendra said.

Anwar Manippady had initially accused Vijayendra of bribery in a video recorded several years ago. However, he later denied the allegations and said: “Siddaramaiah’s allegations against Vijayendra are far from the truth. Only Congress functionaries offered me a bribe. They offered me more than ₹150 crore and a green card to settle in the US. Vijayendra never offered me a bribe.”

On Monday, he further said that though there was an argument with Vijayendra over the report during the tenure of Vijayendra’s father, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, the BJP leader never attempted to bribe him. “I asked Vijayendra to convince his father to table the report,” he said.

Manippady also alleged that several former Waqf Board chairpersons and Congress members had pressured him to suppress the findings. “I received calls from personal assistants of Congress functionaries and youth leaders, asking me to bury the investigation. I rejected these demands and made them public. I don’t remember their names, but these incidents are documented,” he said.

Meanwhile, Priyank Kharge pointed out Manippady’s previous remarks as the basis for his accusations. Siddaramaiah also defended Kharge and said: “Manippady had made those statements in the past. If he now denies them, what can be done? His original statements are video-recorded. I had sought a CBI investigation based on these videos, where he said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP president about the bribe issue. If he is now saying Vijayendra did not offer a bribe, then he is lying. Yes, I still want a CBI investigation.”

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar accused Manippady of retracting his statements due to political pressure. “Manippady has written to the Prime Minister and Union home minister about his claims. Now, he has taken a U-turn. The facts remain unchanged,” he said. “Videos of his statements are in the public domain. He should release any additional documents himself. His original statements hold weight and should be investigated.”

The BJP has rejected the allegations outright, with BJP leaders, including leader of opposition R Ashoka, criticising Kharge for raising the issue without presenting concrete evidence. “The statement lacked prior notice and documentary proof,” he said, accusing Congress of playing political games.

Home minister G Parameshwara said: “We believe Manippady was threatened to withdraw his statements about the BJP president offering him bribes. We will discuss the future course of action and take appropriate steps,” he said.