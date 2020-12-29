Priyanka Gandhi alleges manhandling by cops, meets kin of jailed protester

india

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 00:43 IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged on Saturday that she was manhandled by police personnel when she resisted their attempt to stop her from visiting the residence of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, who was arrested in connection with the recent anti-CAA stir.

“When we were on our way, a police vehicle came and the policemen told me I couldn’t proceed. I asked them why and was told that we will not be allowed to move ahead. Then I started walking but was surrounded and a woman cop held me by my throat. Another woman cop pushed me and I fell down. A woman officer pulled me up by my neck. But I was determined. I am standing with every citizen who has faced police oppression. This is my ‘satyagraha’,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi’s office has written to CRPF VIP security in-charge over the incident.

In a letter to Pradeep Kumar Singh, IG, CRPF, directorate general, Priyanka Gandhi’s office said there was a breach of protocol from circle officer of Hazratganj, Abhay Mishra.

“This morning at 8:45 am C/O of Hazratganj Mr. Abhay Mishra along with at least a dozen police personnel, entered the premises at which the protectee, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is staying without prior permission,” said the letter to Singh.

Priyanka Gandhi later rode pillion on a party worker’s scooter. After meeting Darapuri’s family at his residence, she said: “I was going in a peaceful manner, how was the law and order situation going to deteriorate? ”

Meanwhile, a police officer who was on duty has denied the allegations. In a letter to the additional superintendent of police (protocol), Archana Singh, circle officer, modern control room Lucknow, said, “A number of things (such as manhandling and neck grabbing) are being circulated on the social media, which is completely false. I have discharged my duty with sincerity.”