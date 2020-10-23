Priyanka Chaturvedi, Amruta Fadnavis lock horns on Twitter over Mumbai Police’s Axis Bank accounts

india

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 16:08 IST

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and Devendra Fadnavis’s wife banker Amruta Fadnavis crossed swords on Twitter on Friday morning over Mumbai Police’s salary accounts in Axis Bank. The duo often engage in Twitter spats.

On Thursday, the Mumbai Police decided to transfer 40,000 accounts from Axis Bank to HDFC Bank. Amruta holds a senior position in Axis Bank.

Lauding the decision of moving the accounts, Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on Twitter, “Mumbai Police will transfer salary accounts of 50,000 cops from Axis bank soon. Much-needed move considering how arbitrarily the bank was chosen and state government employees’ salary accounts moved overnight.”

Axis Bank is not my family Bank-it’s third largest listed private sector bank and I’m an employee who has worked for the same bank for 18 years! How will an opportunistic दल बदलू understand this honesty & hard work! These accounts were acquired in 2005-basis technology & services https://t.co/bFDnvjiaEa — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) October 23, 2020

Quoting the tweet, Amruta wrote, “Axis Bank is not my family Bank — it’s third largest listed private sector bank and I’m an employee who has worked for the same bank for 18 years! How will an opportunistic dal badlu (turncoat) understand this honesty & hard work! These accounts were acquired in 2005 — basis technology and services.”

Why did it hit you so hard when I didn’t even mention you and why does the decision of Mumbai Police hurt if it isn’t your family bank? I said it was arbitrary, why did it hit you? 😀

About the दल बदलु bit, maybe Eknath Khadse ji will best respond to you. 🤭🤭 https://t.co/qwAfRHNYZF — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) October 23, 2020

The spat went on and Priyanka Chaturvedi, who quit the Congress to join Shiv Sena in 2019, sharply reacted to the ‘turncoat’ jibe and drew parallel to Eknath Khadse. “Why did it hit you so hard when I didn’t even mention you and why does the decision of Mumbai Police hurt if it isn’t your family bank? I said it was arbitrary, why did it hit you? About the dal badlu (turncoat) bit, maybe Eknath Khadse ji will best respond to you,” the Shiv Sena leader wrote. Eknath Khadse quit BJP — a party which he served for decades — blaming Devendra Fadnavis for “destroying” his life. The veteran leader joined NCP on Friday.

Let me reiterate-acquisition of police accounts by #Axis Bank Govt Dept (erstwhile UTI bank) was done merely on basis of Bank’s technology & services offered ! Mandate for these accounts was received way back in 2005 on 29th Oct! Dirty politics cannot bog down the honest & strong pic.twitter.com/U4MjtTbyWt — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) October 23, 2020

Explaining why Mumbai Police transferred its salary accounts to Axis Bank, Amruta Fadnavis said it was done “merely on basis of bank’s technology and services offered”. “Mandate for these accounts was received way back in 2005 on 29th Oct! Dirty politics cannot bog down the honest and strong,” Amruta wrote.

White lies to what extend - you did not mention me ? I’m in an organisation which believes in professionalism and not boot licking - do not mess with a person who has nothing but a straight, transparent life & lives without dubious goals https://t.co/IpCppCwK82 — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) October 23, 2020

Mumbai Police’s contract with Axis Bank ended on July 31, 2020.