Priyanka defends Rahul Gandhi after attack by PM Modi over ‘Shakti’ row, says…

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday rushed to Rahul Gandhi's defence after her brother came under fire from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on ‘Shakti’.



"The Prime Minister is just a master of diverting public attention. The people of the country are struggling with inflation, unemployment and economic crisis. The youth are disappointed. The farmers are committing suicide. People are not able to run their homes due to inflation. Demonetization-GST ruined lakhs of industries. But the Prime Minister's priority is to divert public attention by twisting the statements of opposition leaders," Vadra said in a post on X.

Vadra's remarks came hours after Rahul Gandhi issued a clarification over his comments invoking Goddess "Shakti" which triggered a massive controversy garnering major attention ahead of the much crucial Lok Sabha polls.

While defending his statement, Gandhi said that PM was trying to twist the statements as he knew that it was the truth.

"Modi ji does not like my words. He tries to twist my statements and change the meaning, because he knows that I have spoken a deep truth," he said on X.

"The ‘Shakti’ I mentioned against whom we are fighting, its mask is none other than Modiji. It is a power that has captured India's voice, institutions, CBI, I-T department, ED, Election Commission, media, industries and constitutional structure," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi led the BJP attack on the Congress leader over his remark. While addressing a rally in Telangana's Jagtial, he slammed Gandhi saying every mother and daughter is a form of ‘shakti’ in the country.

"The INDI alliance in their manifesto said that their fight is against 'shakti'. For me, every mother, daughter and sister is a form of 'shakti'. I worship them in the form of 'shakti'. I am the worshiper of Bharat Mata...Their manifesto is to finish 'shakti', and I accept the challenge...'Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga'...," PM Modi said.

He also talked about how the landing point of the Chandrayaan-3 was also named ‘Shiv Shakti’. "Can someone talk about the destruction of 'shakti'?...We dedicated the success of the Chandrayaan mission by naming the point where Chandrayaan landed as 'Shiv Shakti'...The fight is between those who want to destroy 'shakti' and those who worship 'shakti'...'Muqabla 4 June ko ho jaaega'...," the prime minister added.

The whole controversy erupted when the Wayand MP, while raising his concerns about the EVMs, said,"There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (PM Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution have traded its spine to the Centre," he said.

Shakti is a very sacred term for Hindus as it is associated with goddess Durga/Amba.